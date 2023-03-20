FAIRMONT — Marion County's most popular tourist attraction is looking forward to big projects in the coming years.
Saturday evening, board members of the Prickett's Fort Memorial Foundation and Prickett's Fort State Park staff presented its successes of 2023 and cast a vision for future projects.
Foundation Board Chair Gary Jack said park ticket sales, and therefore, the numbers of visitors slowly returned to pre-COVID levels in the past year. He said the Foundation can finally able to look past the pandemic and toward finishing delayed projects and beginning new fundraising campaigns.
The first project is to complete the park's new concession stand, a project that was started right before the pandemic shutdown in March 2020.
"That's a wonderful project because it's going to be so helpful to the region and the local community," Jack said. "[The concession stand] is going to be right alongside the [MCTrail] Rail Trail, so all the people walking or riding bicycles can stop in, there's restrooms, there's food, there's drink... so it's going to be a real enhancement to our tourism."
The concession stand was scheduled to open for the park's 2021 season, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues hampered progress.
The majority of the work on the structure was completed by the foundation's executive director Greg Bray, who donated his own labor and time to the project, allowing it to come in nearly $100,000 under budget.
With all the time and effort poured into the project, Bray is ready to finish and open to the public by the end of April.
"It's been a long two and a half years. It seemed like it was never going to get finished, but we're hoping to have it open by the end of April," Bray said. "I'm glad to see it finally getting finished."
The second major project is a campaign to raise funds to repair the fort's stockade fence, which is the wooden posts that line the perimeter of the replica fort.
The replacements are required about every 25 years. The last time the park had the stockade replaced, it was a temporary fix and now it's deteriorating to the point where the entire fence will need to be totally replaced.
Jack estimates that a project this size will cost the Foundation around $300,000, which is a sizeable price tag for a nonprofit.
"We don't have to do a replacement like this very often, but it's to the point where we have to," Jack said. "We're reaching out to anyone and any place that can help up in raising the funds for this very large and necessary project."
So far, there have been several donations that have put the total raised near $50,000, including a $15,000 donation from W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion County, in January.
Bray hopes to apply for state grants and continue to secure funding for the project. The foundation has a goal of completing the project by 2026 for the park's 50th anniversary.
To learn more about how to help Prickett's Fort State Park, visit the Foundation's website at prickettsfort.org and to make a donation, click here.
