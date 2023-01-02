FERRUM, Virginia — Former Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin begins a new position to start the new year.
As of Jan. 2, Martin is the interim president at Ferrum College, a private college affiliated with the United Methodist Church in Ferrum, Virginia.
According to a press release, Martin will focus on recruitment and retention, strengthening the identity and brand of Ferrum College and supporting faculty, staff and student success.
Last May, the Fairmont State Board of Governors held an executive session that lasted almost three hours in which they decided to end Martin's contract that month rather than allow her to continue through Dec. 28, which she wanted to do.
Board member Jason Pitzatella entered a motion asking the board to issue a 60-day notice to Martin and end her contract July 18, 2022. He also requested any power delegated by the board to Martin be revoked starting today and all powers of the president be given to the University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dianna Phillips.
Martin holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and political science from Duke University; a master of business administration from the University of Richmond; and a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has been involved in the public and private sectors and has experience in strategic planning, marketing and brand identity, crisis management, financial, budgeting and risk mitigation, stakeholder relationship management, program innovation and funding.
Martin served as president of Fairmont State University from 2018–2022, and Fort Hays State University from 2014–2016. Prior to Fort Hays, Martin served as the dean of Virginia State University’s Reginald F. Lewis School of Business from 2009–2014.
During her tenure at Fairmont State University, Martin accomplished a $20.5 million positive turn-around in the university’s financial condition and an increase in its composite financial index from 0.76 to 5.69 (the highest in the state for the second consecutive year). The university’s days cash-in-hand as of June 30, 2021 were the largest in West Virginia. Her “recalibration” model used by the West Virginia legislature provided all public institutions in the state the first increase in funding in several years.
Martin drew sharp criticism from the community when she had the board of governors vote to cease degree programs in theatre and music education, while at the same time bringing back wrestling to the school.
And then, in 2021 and 2022, Martin led unsuccessful efforts to re-merge Fairmont State University with Pierpont Community and Technical College despite a 2008 West Virginia state mandate to separate all community colleges from the universities that created them in the 1970s.
Martin is active in many educational, civic, and charitable organizations, including serving as a Director for the Americas of the International Association of Universities, Racing toward Diversity Board, American Council on Education Women’s Network Executive Council. Most recently, she also served in the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium, and president of the West Virginia Council of Presidents and of the Mountain East Conference, the Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council in the Northern District of West Virginia, and the West Virginia Cybersecurity Workforce Advisory Council.
When asked what excites her most about Ferrum College, Martin stated, “I am a ‘people-person,’ and I believe in the power of personal relationships, so I am most excited to get to know our people. I will spend part of each day strengthening my connections with faculty, staff, community leaders and alumni – and getting to know students. It is important for me to know them; to know their stories, their hopes and desires, and their needs and challenges.”
“The board of trustees is pleased Dr. Martin has agreed to become the interim president of Ferrum College. She has the blend of skills and experiences to lead the college forward, and we look forward to working with her,”Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chair Scott Showalter said.
Martin is married to John N. Martin Jr., a Richmond native. She has two children, Katherine Martin, and Patrick Martin.
