FAIRMONT — While most of Fairmont was gearing up for Saturday's Fourth of July celebrations, around 100 protesters gathered in front of the Marion County Courthouse.
Many age groups and genders were represented Saturday morning, but all were gathered under a banner of disdain for the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that effectively nullified Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case which legalized abortion nationally.
"It's important that we're all here to demonstrate our frustration with the overturning and the Supreme Court's ruling," said Elizabeth Todd, a co-organizer of the event. "But more importantly, we want to educate people on the issue, because it's not just about abortion, it's about health care and human rights."
Chants of "my body, my choice" and "Kavanaugh has got to go" echoed throughout downtown Fairmont.
Todd organized the event with her friend, Paige Bowles. Both are health care workers and are passionate about a woman's right to choose.
The two of them are from Harrison County but chose Fairmont as a site for the protest due to its central location between Clarksburg and Morgantown.
"I'm a medical professional and 9this ruling0 obviously could and already has caused many deaths," Bowles said. "It's my body my choice, and I believe it's my right to have any type of medical procedure I deem necessary. The government shouldn't have any control over my body."
As the chants sounded, passersby honked their horns and yelled out their car windows in support of the protesters.
While West Virginia's legislature hasn't passed any new law against abortion yet, State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said an abortion ban from the 1800s would kick into effect with the overturning of Roe.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice called for a special session of the legislature to clarify the state's abortion laws.
The draft opinion that was leaked from the SCOTUS in early May confirmed the fears of many pro-Roe advocates. But the official ruling that was released June 24 still came as a shock.
Todd held back tears when she recounted her reaction to hearing about the supreme court ruling in June.
"I was in shock for a while. I just couldn't believe it, it was a terrible nightmare," Todd said. "I called Paige that evening and we were both frustrated and hurt and agreed we had to do something."
Bowles had a similar reaction.
"I couldn't really believe that this was actually happening," Bowles said. "I laid in bed and cried for a while and really mourned the state of our country right now."
As they gave their thoughts, the crowd chanted, "Keep your rosaries off my ovaries."
Within all the hurt and frustration the two of them feel, they both agree that the best path forward is education and awareness about the ramifications of the decision.
"I want to raise awareness and educate people on these issues and why it's so important," Todd said. "It's not just important for women but it's an issue of human rights. I think the way the world is changed is through education and I'd like to change so many minds today about why it's so important."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.