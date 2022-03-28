FAIRMONT — Storytelling is one of the key aspects of Appalachian culture that the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center strives to preserve and Tuesday's guest speaker will do just that.
March 29 at 7 p.m., Fairmont State assistant professor of surveying Don Teter will discuss his book "Goin’ Up Gandy, A History of the Dry Fork Region of Randolph and Tucker Counties, West Virginia" in a free community presentation.
Teter will detail his experience in studying local history, which lead him to the surprising revelation that his great-grandfather was a bootlegger. He will also perform a reading from his book, as well as discuss researching and writing the book and how his methodology can be adapted by others who want to preserve the history of their area.
Teter holds degrees in history and political science. For the past 36 years, he has been surveying mostly rural boundaries, with a scattering of urban and suburban work and occasional topographic and minor construction surveying. Teter previously served as president of the West Virginia Society of Professional Surveyors and editor of the West Virginia Surveyor for 10 years. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the National Surveyors Historical Society for a decade.
Historic portrayal is also among Teter’s many interests. He portrays George Washington’s survey chainman and David Hunter Strother, a 19th-century American magazine illustrator, writer and topographer, popularly known by his pseudonym, "Porte Crayon."
“Fairmont State is thrilled to host Don Teter,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin said. “As a center of culture for our region and the state, we strive to create programming that is entertaining and deeply rooted in the region’s cultural heritage. I encourage everyone to enjoy this event.”
The Folklife Center will welcome two additional local authors this spring at “Second Saturday” events. On Saturday, April 9, guests will explore Diana Pishner Walker’s Hopping to America children’s series during her presentation. Her sister, Anna Pishner Harsh, will discuss her new book, La Danza - Conflict, Passion, and Healing, on Saturday, May 14.
The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center is located in a restored historic barn on the campus of Fairmont State University, housing academic programs in museum and folklife studies. The Center is the home of the Ruth Ann Musick Folklore Archive and the Patty Looman Traditional Music Archive. The Center’s mission is to preserve and perpetuate West Virginia’s rich cultural heritage. For further information, contact 304-367-4403.
