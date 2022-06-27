The Quinn family provides an enduring thread throughout Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Company’s history.
In the fire company’s founding days, Beverly Quinn “pestered me to join,” her husband, William “Bud” Quinn recalled on a recent Sunday morning at the organization’s Longanecker Road station.
“She said all my friends and neighbor were involved and I should be too,” Bud, 86, said. “After I did, she said ‘I told you to join, not to marry those guys.’ She’s put up with an awful lot since that time.”
Beverly, like many firefighters’ wives, became a member of the ladies auxiliary.
Two other Quinns were at the station that morning: Bud’s son Rick, 63, a 40-year firefighter, and Rick’s son, Kyle, 38, who joined the fire company in 2000 and has served as chief the past six years.
Not surprisingly, the interview was interrupted for a bit by the blaring howl of the fire horn atop the engine house roof that sent Rick and Kyle off to provide help to whomever needed it.
Volunteer firefighters are always on call, ready to respond to emergency situations at a moment’s notice. It’s the type of thing their wives – as Bud says – “put up with , and the same is true for Rick’s wife, Brenda, and Kyle’s wife, Katie.
The wives are also involved in fundraising, the financial lifeblood the Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Company, and they understand their husbands will spend much time in training.
Volunteer fire service is largely a family activity.
Rick and Kyle remember their youthful years hanging around the fire stations, learning and waiting for their turn to don bunker gear to help protect their friends and neighbors.
“I followed in my dad’s footsteps,” said Rick, who joined up at 18. “It was part of me for as long as I can remember.”
Kyle said fire service is in the family’s bloodline.
“It was not a forced thing,” he said. “It was not that I had to do it; I wanted to do it, wanted to make a difference.”
Already, Kyle’s daughter Kerrigan, 11, volunteers to produce hoagies, one of Bullskin’s fundraising endeavors.
“They are part of this by association,” Kyle said of fire-service families.
While Kyle and Rick were out on the call, Bud reminisced about the fire company’s early days and development.
Over his long membership, Bud served as assistant chief for 18 years and chief for four, along with “a whole bunch of offices.”
“I have a picture somewhere of Rick on our original fire truck,” Bud said. “We were in Dawson for a donkey-ball game.”
That first truck was a used Dodge fuel tanker that Bullskin purchased in 1960 and had it converted to a tanker truck, he said.
A year later, the Bullskin bought a truck cab and chassis that was built into its first engine, Bud said.
About then, with everything under control, Rick and Kyle returned.
Bud doesn’t go out on calls anymore, but yearns for the old days.
“Every time a truck goes past, I have a sad spot,” he said. “I’d love to be behind the wheel.”
“The young guys would love that,” Kyle said.
Talking to firefighters all over, the connection between old guys and young guys is at the heart of the fire service and is clearly evident through support, hands-on help and stories of the past.
In the long-ago days before never-ending mandatory “official” training, a mantra was born: Old firefighters teach young firefighters to become old firefighters.”
Bud told a few of those stories about tough or tragic calls, including a 22-hour battle against a fire at the former Ames Department store off U.S. Route 119 north.
“We thought that fire had help,” he said of a possible arson. “But the fire marshal said it was accidental.”
Right along Route 119, a tour bus crashed into a car crossing the highway from Crossroads Road to Kingview Road, killing a bride-to-be and the mom – just hours before a planned rehearsal dinner in Scottdale.
The fire company has grown along with the Quinn family.
“We have eight trucks,” Bud said. “It’s unbelievable. We started with that 1950 Dodge and now eight trucks.”
Bullskin also operates three sites: the Base Station on Longanecker, Central Station on Keefer Road and Bear Rocks Station on Bear Rocks Road.
“We’ve come a long way,” Bud said.
These days, Bud has some lung problems.
He quit smoking 28 years ago, but noted that in the old days firefighters entered smoke-filled buildings lacking the types of breathing equipment now part standard turnout gear.
The prior practice earned firefighters a now-unenviable nickname: Smoke eaters.
“I ate a lot of smoke,” Bud said. “I don’t know what that did in the long run.”
All things considered he’d do it all again.
“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “I’m very proud. It’s not every guy who can go and fight fires, and to have a son and grandson do it, too, is great.”
Second generation
“It was a great place to grow up,” Rick said of his fire-station youth. “I remember all the old trucks and crawling up on the big engine.”
Rick still respond to calls, but mostly as a driver rather than a firefighter who climbs ladders and goes into buildings.
“I drive for a living and am not in shape to fight fires anymore,” he said.
However, he was involved in plenty of battles in his time, including big blaze at the Willard Hotel and another at the Moyer Brickyard.
Rick is a tri-axle truck driver hauling a lot of stone and sand in three states for Stone and Co.
He entered the fire service when the old guys were still handling much of the training.
“I learned a lot from them with things like hose training,” he said.
Brenda is part of the operation and enjoys helping with the auxiliary, Rick said.
During his Bullskin career, Rick has served as captain, lieutenant, trustee and relief treasurer.
He was happy to see Kyle join the fire company.
“There was no stopping him,” Rick quipped.
Third generation
Kyle said Bullskin is fortunate to have about 25 firefighters who can be counted on “to be there when needed.”
“It makes a chief’s job a lot easier,” he said.
He said the fire company used to feature more members with generational ties, but said those who serve do so because they have “big hearts and a desire to help their neighbors out.”
Kyle was a young chief at 32, but felt like he was ready to move up from assistant chief.
As chief, he controls scenes and directs manpower for calls in the township.
However, he added that no job is too big or too small for a chief.
Many volunteer fire departments face manpower challenges, so neighboring organizations frequently are dispatched to assist at emergency scenes.
In such cases, Kyle serves under the chief on scene.
Bullskin has great relationships with neighboring departments, Kyle said.
“In an emergency, it doesn’t matter what color the trucks are,” he said. “Everybody cooperates. We work as a team.”
Bullskin’s trucks are yellow and white; Connellsville Township; white with blue; New Haven Hose Company, red and white; and Scottdale, green with gold.
Kyle said every department needs more money and more manpower, but emphasized that Bullskin has always received great support from the community.
He said it was especially true at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the fire company was limited in its ability to raise money.
Bullskin firefighters answer 350 to 400 calls each year, undergo training and aid in fundraisers, all without drawing a paycheck, Kyle said.
The chief earns his living working for Columbia Gas in Somerset.
“It take up a lot of time,” Kyle added. “But we’re a family, a brotherhood, and we do really well, considering it all.”
He said firefighters have to be wired a certain way to handle the job.
Kyle said the job requires a high level of compassion, because many times when firefighters are called out are they are serving people facing the worse day in their lives.
“Nobody gets up in the morning thinking their house is going to be on fire,” he said.
