CHARLESTON — For the second year in a row, a Rivesville student will have their art displayed in the state capitol.
Sheridan Hudson, an eighth grader at Rivesville Middle School, was named statewide runner-up in the 2022 Kids Kick Opioids PSA contest. Over 2,700 entries were submitted this year. 78 middle and elementary schools participated, and students sent in a mix of drawings, poem and other designs to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic.
Last week, Sheridan was one of 10 students from around Marion County who were named the contest’s 79 finalists. This week, she was named the overall runner-up.
Last year’s contest was won by Liliona Wright, who was also an eighth grader at Rivesville Middle. Sheridan kept the tradition strong, pulling in another prize for the school this year.
The Kids Kick Opioids PSA contest is organized by the office of the West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Finding solutions to the opioid epidemic is one of Morrisey’s priorities, whether it be through litigation or raising awareness.
“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students,” Morrisey said or the finalists. “In some instances, their designs also reveal the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home. Drug abuse continues to needlessly claim too many lives and our hope is the entries from these talented students will bring greater awareness and change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.