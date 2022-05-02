MORGANTOWN — One of the first two physicians to join Mon Health when it was formed in 2011 is retiring after a career spanning four decades in medicine.
Medical Oncologist Darrell Saunders has retired from Mon Health Cancer Center after more than 42 years of medical practice in Morgantown.
Saunders was born at St. Vincent Pallotti Hospital, the original Mon General Hospital in downtown Morgantown, was raised in Morgantown and is deeply rooted to North Central West Virginia.
"As I retire from 42 years of medical practice, I have been honored to have worked with multiple colleagues and staff at Mon Health, and I am so proud to have been part of the team," Saunders said. "It is truly the strength and courage of my patients, many of whom have cancer, that have made my career so meaningful by trusting me during this journey together."
Saunders earned his medical degree and attended residency at West Virginia University before completing his fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He then returned to West Virginia where he served in private practice for more than 30 years with Morgantown Internal Medicine Group, which is now Cardiac and Vascular Associates.
In 2011, Saunders and Dr. Charles Beall were the first two providers to join Mon Health where they formed the first Mon Health clinic that has since evolved into the Mon Health Medical Group.
"We thank Dr. Saunders for his dedicated years of compassionate, caring service to the patients and families of Monongalia County and the region,” Mon Health Medical Group Vice President Karen Friggens said.
Saunders is board-certified in internal medicine and medical oncology, and is a current or former member of various medical organizations societies, including American Society of Clinical Oncology, Southern Oncology Association, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group, West Virginia State Medical Association and Monongalia County Medical Society.
Based in Morgantown, Mon Health System is an network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that work together to make health care more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes five hospitals — its flagship, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown and Mon Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall.
