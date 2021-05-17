MANNINGTON — Dennis Bowman and Norris Sydnor were happy to show of their grand champion belts Sunday at the Second Annual Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl in Mannington.
Teams competed for cash and prizes, and also got the opportunity to represent West Virginia at the Jack Daniel’s World Invitational and the American Royal BBQ event. Teams came from all over the country to compete. This year marked the second year of the competition as it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
This year's event was a double competition. All the competitions were Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned. Bowman’s Butt and Barbecue team came out on top as the Backyard Champions, while Sydnor and his team Good Googly Goo Barbecue was named The Master Champion.
Sydnor hails from Mitchellville, Maryland while Bowman comes from Christiansburg, Virginia. Bowman said it felt good to get the win under his belt. Saturday, he was the grand champion and had a 10 point lead.
“Going into this, I felt pretty good as long as I could stay up there, but I got a little nervous cause I didn’t do quite as well today as yesterday,” Bowman said.
He said it was a little tighter when it came down to the end. Bowman scored over 1,000 points to put him up as the champion in backyard barbecue. Sydnor took the win by just over two points.
“I feel really good,” Bowman said.
Sydnor said winning was an awesome feeling. He’s been up and down all year.
“You struggle every weekend to get that grand champion. Yesterday, I finished reserve grand champion and then to finish overall it just feels good,” Sydnor said.
KenzieLouQ, who’s name is Kenzie Fink, gave the older competitors a run for their money. She is an 11-year-old from North Carolina who has a love for barbecue. She won first place at a previous competition for her chicken, which earned her a bid to the invitational. She won a spot back this year with first place ribs.
Fink said when she was around seven years old she saw her mom barbecuing and she thought it was pretty cool to barbecue. She started baking cakes but wanted to turn her focus to barbecue.
“It’s really fun competing and just trying and beat people,” Fink said.
She said she didn’t know what her secret was for her great food but she pulls a lot of inspiration from her mom. Fink won an award for her chicken on Sunday.
