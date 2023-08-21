FAIRMONT — The $45 million financial crisis at West Virginia University has captured the attention of two state senators.
Democrat Mike Caputo, of Marion County, and Republican Michael Oliverio, of Monongalia County, whose district includes the University, issued a joint statement about the WVU administration's turnaround plan referred to as "Academic Transformation."
They both acknowledge that a vast number of residents in District 13 are employees and students at WVU while also acknowledging the plan is difficult "for so many."
"Politically, we don’t agree on everything, but both of us — just like you — have gold and blue running through our veins," reads the statement.
"Morgantown and the surrounding area are inextricably intertwined with WVU ... We must remember that the University’s decision-making process is not merely a numbers game for profitability; this situation impacts real people and their families. It affects the very fibers of our community."
Caputo and Oliverio both admit having received a number of calls, emails and other communications regarding Academic Transformation and will continue to listen to all of the different perspectives.
"We will also continue to closely monitor the developments as the Academic Transformation process continues to unfold. We know some of the decisions the University administration is making are not popular and have real costs associated with them," the joint statement reads. "However, we also understand that the University needs to make some serious changes in order to remain the community stalwart it has been in the past."
Caputo and Oliverio then go on to broach the appointment process for the WVU Board of Governors, which under the West Virginia Constitution, they are tasked with approving the governor's appointments to all boards and commissions.
"We vow to continue to thoroughly vet every new appointment to the WVU Board of Governors through the Senate’s confirmations process and are comforted that one of us (Senator Caputo) serves on the Confirmations Committee. We take this responsibility very seriously<" the statement continues.
According to the joint statement, the West Virginia Legislature appropriated $116 million dollars for WVU, $55 million for WVU Medicine and $50 million for WVU Cancer Institute. On top of those funds, another $210 million was approved for deferred maintenance for higher education buildings, funded for the first time since 2009. They both point out how "WVU will no doubt receive the lion’s share, based on enrollment."
"We will continue to convey the perspectives and concerns shared with us to our colleagues in the Legislature and to those in senior leadership positions at West Virginia University," the statement reads.
"West Virginia University is the flagship institution of our state. The University is an incredible partner for the State of West Virginia in seeking to help improve our state’s economy, image, and quality of life. We will continue to be strong supporters of both West Virginia University and our constituents who help make the 13th District such a special place to live, work, and raise a family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.