FAIRMONT —Pierpont Community and Technical College's Advanced Technology Center is going to be abuzz next month as it hosts a landscaping technician bootcamp.
Seeing the need to fill open jobs in the field, the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association teamed up with the college to conduct bootcamp from April 17-21 for those interested in seeking updated nursery and landscaping skills.
"The 40-hour course will be taught by expert instructors and is well suited for employers upskilling their workers or for those interested in a landscaping career," said Morgantown-based Biafore Landscape Development President Michael Biafore who serves as chairman of the WVNLA Workforce Development Committee.
He said classroom and hands-on instruction will be offered in a range of skills — power blowers, edge trimmers, hedge clippers, rototillers and mowers. Students will read and install a landscape design onsite and learn about plant identification, installation and maintenance. Participants will also receive OSHA 10 certification.
WVNLA Executive Director Julie Robinson said the community college collaboration is part of a strategy to train nursery and landscape workers, as the industry has grown and will continue to expand through 2026.
“Good paying jobs in the nursery and landscape industry grew by six percent from 2016 to 2021 and are projected to continuing growing by another four percent between now and 2026, according to federal and state data,” Robinson said.
Robinson said many WVNLA members, such as Biafore, from throughout the Mountain State will be teaching the classes as well as donating equipment.
The course will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17-21 on the campus of the Pierpont Community & Technical College Advanced Technology Center, 500 Galliher Dr., Fairmont. Tuition is $598 per person, and scholarship assistance is available. Apply at https://www.pierpont.edu/workforce-continuing-education/
Robinson said the course’s curriculum has also been certified by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. She added that career pathways in nursery and landscaping will be covered and many employers involved in the bootcamp are seeking workers.
Established in 1939, the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association Inc. is a professional trade association that supports nursery and landscape businesses and vendors throughout the Mountain State.
WVNLA members support West Virginia college students studying horticulture and landscape architecture with scholarship opportunities. They also share expertise and support in their communities; meet for volunteer projects; and support worthy, industry-related endeavors through Association donations. Regionally, WVNLA co-owns the annual Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show along with the Maryland and Virginia associations.
For more information on WVNLA, go to their website at https://wvnla.org/
