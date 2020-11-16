MORGANTOWN — The way West Virginia wide receiver TJ Simmons tells it, he has this one goal he'd really like to reach but knows he can't.
"I try to be the baddest man in Morgantown but I guess that's already been taken," he said after Saturday's 24-6 victory over TCU at Mountaineer Field that he had a huge hand in with two touchdown receptions.
The man who holds that "baddest man in Morgantown" distinction to Simmons is hard-running running back Leddie Brown, who contributed 156 yards on the ground to the victory.
Simmons, you see, in addition to running pass routes and catching the ball, fancies himself part running back, which is something Neal Brown has tried to take advantage of with him via a series of jet sweeps he's done pretty well with.
"I always tell Leddie Brown I'm like the fourth string running back, so they need to get the ball in my hands," the effervescent Simmons says with a smile. "Whenever they call the jet sweep, I try to do what they tell me to do and strike a match and make a play with the ball in open space."
Now, on the jet sweep, Simmons lines up at wide receiver. He then comes in motion and the ball is centered to quarterback Jarret Doege just before Simmons gets there. Then Doege gives it a little forward flip to the high-stepping Simmons as he goes by, trying get around the other side.
The Mountaineers also run a variety of that with Doege under center, turning and handing the ball to Simmons as he goes by.
Same play, different look.
On Saturday, Simmons was officially credited with two rushes on jet sweeps for 16 yards, which is 8.0 yards a carry. But he also had a long run off the jet sweep called back due to penalty.
But Simmons' main job is to be gathering in passes, and he's always been good at that, earning a scholarship to Alabama; after fighting injuries he transferred to WVU where he's also fought the injuries.
Now, however, he is feeling good and playing good, as his 26-yard and 38-yard touchdowns on Saturday will attest.
Coach Neal Brown says it's all about the way he conducts himself in the week between games.
"I think part of it is handling his business and practicing better," Brown said. "We've played a couple of games here in a row where our inside receivers could be featured a little more. He had a good run last year when he was healthy. I think that's the thing, he's got to take care of his body. When he's able to do that, he's a really good and productive player in this league."
As evidenced by the two touchdown grabs.
"The first TD was just a basic — I don't know the coverage — but it was a fake screen and go. I just had to seal and then go make a play on the ball. Then on the second (touchdown) we had man-to-man on an inside fade. I just wanted to push up on him and then get out on my route and attack the ball when it was in the air," he explained.
It's the kind of day any player likes to experience, but especially as his college career is reaching its end.
"Darius Stills came to me the other day, him and Tony Fields, and they were saying we only got three games left in college. That was real eye opening, only three games left. I've been in college so long," Simmons said. "I got to make the best of these last opportunities and do the best I can."
NOTES: WVU is the only team in the Big 12 unbeaten at home this year ... The only real negative out of the victory over TCU was that WVU was hit with 10 penalties, a problem that plagued them early in the year ... The Mountaineers now own three straight wins over TCU ... Linebacker Tony Fields II had 14 tackles and now has had five games of 10 tackles or more, including in each of the last three games ... WVU allowed only 161 passing to TCU and now has held nine of its last 10 opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards.
