FAIRMONT — In June 2021 when WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright announced the health system was going to invest $110 million to renovate and modernize the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center, he reached over and gave Gov. Jim Justice a fist bump inside the board room at the hospital.
The multi-year plans also included adding 40 new patient beds, operating and procedure rooms, a cancer infusion center and 30 skilled nursing beds.
Two years after announcing plans for the skilled nursing center, Fairmont Medical Center Chief Operations Officer Aaron Yanuzo said that the unit is on track to open this fall.
“We have planned to add a skilled nursing unit since we opened, and we are excited to see that begin to come to fruition,” Yanuzo said. “We started working with architects and the construction crews last year.
Patients are admitted to skilled nursing facilities to get short-term care and to be observed as surgery or illness. Many skilled nursing facilities also offer physical and occupational therapy to help patients regain mobility after trauma or surgery.
"We understand that patients recover better when they are close to their support system, so it is our hope that having a transitional skilled nursing unit here in Fairmont will lead to better patient outcomes and reduce the burden of travel for their families,” Yanuzo said.
The skilled nursing unit will care for patients who need a higher level of care than they can receive at home, but do not need to be in the hospital. The unit will be staffed by trained nurses and occupational and physical therapists, who will help patients with their recovery so they can return to their normal activities.
“The last few years have been a period of growth for Fairmont Medical Center,” WVU Hospitals President Michael Grace said. “We are excited to see the positive impact this and other projects will have on the community.”
The skilled nursing unit will be located on the second floor of the hospital and will include private rooms and bathrooms; common areas, including a dining room; a physical therapy room and a salon.
The long-term expansion plan announced in 2021 also calls for demolishing parts of the original Fairmont General Hospital that were built in 1939 and 1942 and replacing it with a class-A facility required of the state's land grant university, Wright said.
