FAIRMONT — What began as a softball tournament on Saturday, ended with a truck full of toys that ball players donated to ensure local children can celebrate Christmas this year.
Members of the 14 teams that competed at Windmill Park gave one or two toys each to benefit the annual Marion County Christmas Toy Shop.
"All the adults, you had to donate one or two toys," said Anthony Masturzo, tournament coordinator. "For the last five years, you just bring a toy. And there's a lot of toys in here, you would be surprised."
The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop culminates Dec. 5 at the Marion County Election Center, where volunteers will distribute hundreds of toys to families in need of gifts for their kids for Christmas. Butch Tennant, committee member of the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop said the pandemic has made it challenging for the organization to collect donations this year, so the softball tournament drive was a big help.
"It's great," Tennant said. "It's a big boost to our toys."
According to Masturzo, participation in the tournament has been good over the last five years, even though it has taken place in different locations about every year. He said he was grateful to see so many people buy toys and give them to the Toy Shop, just to participate in the softball tournament.
"There's no money involved, this is all toy donations," Masturzo said. "Everybody is donating their time to come out and play softball and make sure kids get what they need for Christmas."
D.D. Meighen, one of the organizers of the Toy Shop, said the organization would normally get a bulk of its toy donations from the annual football game between Fairmont Senior High and East Fairmont High, which took place this past Friday.
"We used to do the East and West football game, and we would bring two buses over to the stadium — one to be filled by East and one by West," Meighen said. "Then North Marion would have a football game, and they would collect toys and money that day also."
Although they didn't get that opportunity this year, Meighen said the Marion County Board of Education organized a separate bus donation drive last week, which resulted in a large donation of items for the Toy Shop. Meighen said he believes the Toy Shop will be successful this year, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.
"I think we're well on our way, we have gotten some nice donations," Meighen said. "We're beginning to move that ladder to $15,000."
Meighen said organizers of the Toy Shop will be meeting Nov. 13 in the J. Harper Meredith Building to finalize plans for the distribution day.
"I always grew up to give, so that's what I do," Masturzo said. "I was always told that it's always good to give."
