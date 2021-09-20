MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's bandit Jared Bartlett is, quite obviously, a man of few words and many sacks.
That was the impression that came out on Saturday after he used just two words on Twitter to sum up one of his best days ever on a football field as the Mountaineers stuffed Virginia Tech, 27-21, to reclaim the Black Diamond Trophy.
"Hat trick."
That was all he wrote.
Two words, three sacks.
The last Mountaineer to gain three sacks in a game was Darius Stills two years ago at Baylor, and he just happened to be standing on the sidelines rooting on his brother, Dante, and marveling at the show Bartlett put on. Bartlett reminded those who saw him perform like Darius and Dante's dad, Gary Stills, one of the greatest pass rushers in Mountaineers history.
Last year, playing in 10 games in a true freshman season that really didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19, Bartlett averaged just 3.5 sacks, so you see that he has made the kind of progress Neal Brown had in mind for him.
Bartlett, who has been sharing time with Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan at bandit for WVU, spent so much time in the Hokies' backfield during the victory over the nation's No. 15 team that he could qualify to earn a letter at Virginia Tech.
The entire Mountaineers defense camped out all day on the Tech side of the ball, compiling a startling 13 tackles for losses. Six of those were sacks as Braxton Burmeister — touted as the fastest players on the Virginia Tech team and as a running threat that had to be controlled — was roped in by a defense that allowed him just 11 net yards on 16 carries.
That's 0.7 per touch. Oh, he did go forward for 57 yards but was sent spinning backwards for 46 negative yards as the Mountaineers feasted on him when he went back to pass the way hungry sharks gather around their prey.
The plan was simple, although as simple as it looked while it played out before a rollicking sold out crowd of 60,022.
"Our idea going into the game was to get him off the spot, not let him go past his second read so he wouldn't be able to get into a rhythm throwing the ball," Bartlett said. "We were just playing our gaps, trusting our defense, trusting our scheme. We were playing fast, playing physical," he said. "That's how we got things done today."
Bartlett's game isn't so much overpowering offensive linemen but doing a disappearing act right in front of them. He is a speed freak, more like an SEC-style linebacker than anything else, which kind of figures for he was born in Miami and grew up in Collins Hill, Ga., just outside of Atlanta.
How fast is he?
Well, he ran track in high school and, when he wasn't tormenting quarterbacks on defense, he was playing running back on offense.
He wound up with eight touchdowns and averaged 10.5 yards per carry.
Seems people would rather be chasing him than having him chase them.
Now comes the ultimate challenge for Bartlett and the Mountaineers' defense, as they begin preparing to go to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma Sooners, a team they've never beaten in Big 12 play. That game is at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday on ABC.
