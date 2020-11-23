FAIRMONT — The Soup Opera is collecting hats, gloves, coats and other winter weather clothing items in preparation for a distribution in December.
Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera, said the nonprofit food bank and soup kitchen has already gotten many people signed up to receive items, whom otherwise may not even have any Christmas gifts to look forward to.
"With these trying times this year it's something you can look forward to," Tennant said. "We also give out coats and blankets and pillows and that kind of stuff so these people still have something for Christmas."
According to Tennant, the Soup Opera has been holding this drive for the past several years, supplying more than 100 people with coats for the winter almost every time. She said the line on distribution day always stretches around the nonprofit, but this year she is setting pickup times for each recipient to keep them distanced from one another because of COVID-19.
"There are always a lot, they are always lined up," Tennant said. "This year I am giving them a time they can come pick up so we're not all crammed up there and everyone is not on top of each other."
Throughout the pandemic, the Soup Opera has provided food and needed items to people, but not without adapting some of its procedures. Tennant said the number of people the nonprofit has helped each month has been slightly less than the amount in an average year, but there are still many in need.
"We have a lot of new people," Tennant said. "The numbers aren't as high as they were before the pandemic because we have had so many mobile food banks. This community always pulls together in a time of need. The numbers are low, but they are still high."
Tennant said people can drop off items at the Soup Opera from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the items will be distributed in December by a small group of volunteers. She said she thanks everyone who has been supportive of the organization throughout the pandemic, because they are the ones who keep the Soup Opera performing its mission.
"With the adversity and all the stuff that has been going on through the year, everyone is struggling to get through," Tennant said. "It is a big help, we have a few people still not in shelter who help out a lot."
"If it wasn't for them it wouldn't be possible."
