FAIRMONT — Soccer is back at East-West Stadium.
Players first stepped back on the pitch last week for Fairmont Senior's long-running 7-on-7 tournament, and on Saturday, East Fairmont put on its seventh annual summer tournament, hosting both girls and boys teams from around the state.
East Fairmont, Nicholas County, Nitro, Washington and Fairmont Senior each had their girls, boys or both teams represented at the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"We love this time of year, getting out here again," East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. "Both tournaments are great, we always participate in Fairmont Senior's 7-on-7, because it gets you to play a little different style of soccer, and gets everybody seeing on a smaller field. And then the next week we host this, a full-field tournament, you get to see everybody in different environments, and performing differently."
Facing teams from as close as their own back yard to as far off as deep in the Eastern Panhandle, Wright regards the tournament as a promising first look into his 2022 squad.
"For early in the year, getting into this live period, they've looked pretty good," Wright said. "They've showed a lot of potential, a lot of promise. Obviously a lot to work on, but for the time of year, I'm pleased."
Many of Wright's players came in to the live period in-shape and without any rust. Soccer can be a year-round sport for high schoolers, with plenty of travel and club team opportunities in the area.
Though East only recently convened under their Bee banner, many of their players, like Maddie Lott on the girls' side and Evan Parr on the boys', stayed in the swing of things by playing on club teams.
"I recommend definitely doing something," Lott said. "If that's travel, it has helped a lot of the girls on the team. Even playing one season of travel helps a lot."
"You play a little bit more talented teams — all the best players come together, you go out-of-state," Parr said. "You face some really talented competition."
Wright said he was missing a couple of his players because of their club team commitments, and some of his players who did make it had only been able to practice with the team a few times over the live period thus far, but even those marginal downsides have the benefit of giving opportunities to other Bees players.
"They come in in-shape, we've just got to get them back into what we're doing," Wright said. "There's never a negative to somebody playing more soccer. The only negative would be possible injury, but any of these players that are playing club soccer, they're playing good, high-level soccer, and there's always an advantage to that."
Both the East boys and girls teams had their fair share of playing time throughout the tournament. Both will be headed by Wright for what will now be his second season of coaching both programs, having been the girl's long-standing coach before taking over double-duty in the 2021 season.
With a year of juggling both teams under his belt, the added responsibilities are a bit more familiar now.
"I feel a lot more [comfortable]," Wright said. "Last year, I would not say I was overwhelmed, but there were times where it was rough figuring out a schedule, figuring the grind out. Now I know what to expect, and I got a great group of boys, so that makes it easy."
If Wright was feeling a bit more pressure than usual last season, it didn't show. His girls team, especially, had a successful season, capturing East Fairmont's first ever girls soccer sectional title.
What are his players hoping for this time around?
"Going to states this year, hopefully," Lott said.
"Hoping to get a better record," Parr said. "Work on our team bond, play better as a unit, get everything together, play more organized, and hopefully make it to states."
This live period for the Bees ends next week, and East will come back together in August to prepare for that journey.
"We've been building," Wright said. "Every year we try to do a little better, and this year's not going to be any different. Our goal is to come in, play the best soccer we can play, try and be better than last year, and just grow every time we step on the field."
