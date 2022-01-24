MORGANTOWN — Perhaps you are familiar with the phenomena that is tinnitus, described by the Mayo Clinic as a ringing or other noise in one or both of your ears. It isn't really caused by an external sound at the moment and others around you cannot hear it.
But it is very real, caused perhaps by aging, an ear injury or a circulatory system problem, or so the people at Mayo say on their website.
But it can come from another source, as both West Virginia's and Texas Tech's basketball fans learned on Saturday afternoon, both teams certainly having left the arena in Lubbock, Texas, with a whistling in their ears that may take a month or two to go away.
No vaccination will be needed to cure it. They simply have to begin playing basketball games not officiated by the Big 12 crew of Kipp Kissinger, Michael Greenstein and Marques Pettigrew.
Ever get a nail in your tire as you were driving down the highway. Quite irritating, right, as the air seeps out all the way until the tire is flat and your attitude is destroyed.
That's how they officiated Texas Tech's 78-65 victory over West Virginia, the Mountaineers' third consecutive loss to a Top 20 Big 12 team. It started with a loss at No. 7 Kansas, then at home to No. 5 Baylor and finally to the 18/19-ranked Red Raiders.
See, what you had with these two teams was the makings of an intriguing game, an important game to each side. You had two physical, defensive-minded teams made up of men who fill up a lot of space just by being in the gym, each jockeying for position.
"It's a contact sport," Taz Sherman, West Virginia's high scorer in the game with 21 points, would say later.
The officials, like the coaches, scout the participants. They know what they have on their hands and, the idea is not to take away the identity of either team ... or so it has always seemed.
Yet this group of officials had its mind made up from the moment it walked on the floor that people had paid their way in to watch their act, as if they were some kind of jazz trio and that what they were blowing weren't shrill whistles but, instead saxophone, trumpet and clarinet.
This is not to say they favored one team over the other. As an aside here, I might also offer that is it not to say that they didn't, either.
Five minutes into the game they had called five fouls.
All of them were on West Virginia, which certainly took away from the kind of aggressive defense they like to play ... but it's highly likely that most of those five fouls were legit.
However, they just started. That'sa foul a minute pace. By the time they ran out of breath, they had tooted 50 fouls in the 40-minute game.
Try doing anything well being interrupted every 45 seconds or so ... I don't care if it's cooking dinner, studying for a test or driving to grandma's house, only to have a stoplight get you at every corner.
Now did one team benefit from this?
As it usually is, the home team did. Officials are like everyone else, they don't like to be called dirty names, to be made fun or or threatened, and this was a packed, high-decibel group rooting for Texas Tech, so there may have been an unconscious bias that led to 30 fouls being called on WVU and only 20 on Texas Tech.
How much did that hurt the Mountaineers? Well, four of their players fouled out, none of Texas Tech's.
WVU lost Gabe Osabuohien, who had worked very hard all year to stay in games; starter Jalen Bridges, guard Malik Curry, who was taking up the slack from an off-game being had by Sean McNeil, and big man Pauly Paulicap, who was having his best game of the season.
Now no one was blaming the outcome on the officials, although if free speech were allowed in the Big 12, one suspects that there might have been some criticism ... but that's simply one man's opinion, albeit one man who has written about more than 4,000 games of all manner.
What did suffer, though, was the play on the court.
"Any stoppage in play is going to destroy rhythm," WVO coach Bob Huggins said. "Whether someone is throwing something on the floor, whether someone got hurt. Stoppages of play doesn't lead to continuity."
Shooting comes from continuity. You get in the flow, you hit one, two, maybe three in a row. But if you're huddling while a replay is watched or while someone else is shooting free throws or simply while a play you were trying to run is stopped in the middle, it leads to nothing good.
Now that is not an excuse and Sherman, for example, wasn't going to use it as such, even though other than scoring he had a game that was as herky-jerky as the officiating, being charged with an uncharacteristic six of WVU's 17 turnovers.
"It's on us," Sherman said when asked if this game was called differently than any other game this season. "You can't put the blame on anybody but us. That is out of control. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds. We fouled a lot, got our bigs in foul trouble early.
"We can't blame anyone. We have to control whatever we can control."
Sherman was pressed on how it affects a player's ability to stay in the flow of the game and his mental approach to the game with so many fouls being called.
"We got to play through it," he said. "We're in the Power 5 and we have to play through the touchy fouls. It's hard sometimes, but you got to control only what you can control. Contact is going to happen. It's a contact game. It's totally physical, especially in a conference game like this where you have two teams that are known as defensive teams."
And so it goes, but if anyone knows how to get the sound of that whistle that's rattling around in the players' and coaches' heads, please pass it along to your local coach or player so they don't have to deal with it again.
