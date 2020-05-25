Editor’s note: This is part one of a multi-part editorial series. Part two will be published in the coming days.
FAIRMONT — In modern-day West Virginia, the trip from Marion County to state capital Charleston is a quick two-hour jaunt down Interstate-79. However, just over 50 years ago, if you wanted to make the same trek, you had to take a different path — a lengthy, winding drive down US-119 which took over four hours to complete.
No new highways are being built along that path in 2020 — it’d be hard to expedite the trip through the heart of the Appalachians any further. But for the prep basketball programs located in Marion County, the path to Charleston, home of the WVSSAC State Tournament, will look a bit different starting this winter.
Earlier this year, the four-classification system for prep sports being tested via basketball was approved and set in stone, with the regions and sections announced. With the design of the new system and the ever-changing population size of numerous schools across the state, the basketball scene across the Mountain State is set to change dramatically.
The schools located in Marion County were no exception, and now all three local schools will see a mish-mash of new and old foes on their route to Charleston. The Times West Virginian reported earlier this spring on the official release of the four-class system, and now I will analyze further how each program’s path to the state tournament will look in the future.
Boys’ Class AAA Region I
The two biggest changes for Marion County programs popped out immediately upon looking at the new classifications — with the move to four classes, all three programs in the county made the move to Class AAA alongside a large majority of previous AA schools. They will be joined by a select number of former Class A powerhouse programs electing to play up a classification, as well as a few former Class AAA schools that didn’t make the cut for Class AAAA in terms of number of enrolled students.
And with that influx of new schools alongside so many former AA programs, the sectional and regional layout across the state was bound to change a bit — for Marion County that brought the second large deviation from previous seasons, as North Marion is no longer grouped in the same region as East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior.
North makes up the southernmost portion of their new region, which mainly encapsulates the Northern and Eastern Panhandles and the northernmost portion of North Central West Virginia. In Section 1, the Huskies will join a trio of schools from the Northern Panhandle in Oak Glen, Weir, and Wheeling Central Catholic.
North is no stranger to Oak Glen and Weir, who joined the three Marion County programs in their own Class AA section over the past few years. Neither program has seen recent success, with both failing to qualify for the state tournament over the past decade.
The big wrench thrown into play is the addition of Wheeling Central Catholic, which was formerly a Class A school — they moved to Class AA in the reclassification but elected to play up to Class AAA. The Maroon Knights are arguably the most successful Class A program over the past two decades, capturing eight Class A state championships and making 11 title game appearances in the past 20 years — since the turn of the 2010’s decade, they’ve failed to qualify for the state tournament just once.
On the other side of the region, the section will consist of former Class AA programs Berkeley Springs and Keyser, for Class AAA program Hampshire, and former Class A program Trinity Christian. The latter three programs have combined for just two state tournament appearances — one each for Berkeley and Keyser — in the past decade and no state titles in the last 20 seasons of play.
Trinity Christian is the program in North’s opposing section with the highest pedigree — they’ve made four state tournament appearances in the past decade, and despite losing double-digit seniors from back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2018 and 2019, advanced to the regional final this past season and came within seven points of upending undefeated Pendleton County. They’ve made one state championship appearance in that time frame but failed to capture the big prize.
Two teams from each region will advance to Charleston as in previous seasons — the winner of each sectional championship will continue to face the loser of the opposing sectional championship to determine the two who advance.
The three favorites headed into the upcoming season, by most accounts, would likely include the Huskies. North does lose a moderate-sized senior class, including leading scorer Gunner Murphy, but return three starters from one of the most successful seasons in program history, which saw them drop just five games and stay ranked amongst the top-ten Class AA programs in the state for most of the season.
One of those starters — Praise Chukwudozie — averaged a double-double across the season in his first full year at the varsity level, and I believe will develop into one of the premier Class AAA players this upcoming season. The biggest downside for North is that they lose head coach Chris Freeman, who recently announced he would step down after a decade-plus helming the program.
North will have a steep hill to climb to win their section, as perennial powerhouse Wheeling Central Catholic doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. The Maroon Knights finished 18-7 and earned the No. 5 seed in this past year’s state tournament before it was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They return three starters from that squad, and their program culture will likely have them in the right mindset once the season gets underway.
I’m eyeing Trinity Christian in the opposing section as the favorite — they lost just a pair of seniors from last year’s regional co-final squad and had both sectional foe and top-ten Class A program Notre Dame and undefeated Pendleton on the ropes in the postseason. The program culture has strengthened significantly over the past four seasons, and has a much stronger history on the court than any of their three sectional foes — but they lose head coach John Fowkes, who stepped down after two state tournament appearances in three seasons. The dark horse in the mix is Oak Glen, who nearly upset North in Rachel this past season and return a pair of talented seniors in Gage Patterson and Jacob Clark.
Likely, however, if North can advance to the sectional final, they have a solid shot at advancing to Charleston. Win or lose the sectional championship, on paper the talent in Rachel outmatches what any of the four teams in the opposing section brought to the table last year, and outmatches all but Trinity Christian in recent program success. The biggest roadblock on the way will likely be sectional foe Wheeling Central, who stand a good chance at running the section and forcing North into a regional co-final against the tougher of the two teams emerging across the region.
