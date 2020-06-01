The (New) Path to Charleston: Part 4

Editor’s note: This is part four of a four-part editorial series. Parts one through three were published over the past week in the Times West Virginian and can be found online.
FAIRMONT — In modern-day West Virginia, the trip from Marion County to the state capitol of Charleston is a quick two-hour jaunt down Interstate-79. However, just over 50 years ago, if you wanted to make the same trek, you had to take a different path — a lengthy, winding drive down U.S. Highway 119 which took over four hours to complete.
No new highways are being built along that path in 2020 — it’d be hard to expedite the trip through the heart of the Appalachians any further. But for the prep basketball programs in Marion County, the path to Charleston, home of the WVSSAC State Tournament, will look a bit different starting this winter.
Earlier this year, the four-classification system for prep sports being tested via basketball was approved and set in stone, with the regions and sections announced. With the design of the new system and the ever-changing population size of numerous schools across the state, the basketball scene across the Mountain State is set to change dramatically.
The local schools were no exception, and now all three county high schools will see a mish-mash of new and old foes on their route to Charleston. The Times West Virginian reported earlier this spring on the official release of the four-class system, and now I will analyze further how each program’s path to the state tournament will look in the future.
Girls’ Class AAA Region II
The jump to the four-class system has seen all three Marion County move to Class AAA alongside a varied collection of programs among all three former classifications.
That shift has East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior now in a different region than fellow county school North Marion, whose new region we analyzed in our last edition of this series — this means that the intense rivalry between North Marion and Fairmont Senior will no longer see a rematch in the sectional tournament, which in recent years had evolved into one of the most electric postseason matchups in the state.
Things look different for the Bees and the Polar Bears than they have before — Big 10 foes Grafton and Philip Barbour now join East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior in Section 1 of Region II. The Bearcats and Colts previously occupied the opposing section of the same region as the Fairmont schools, but now they will be a direct obstacle en route to a sectional title.
Neither school has had much recent success, with zero state championship appearances combined in the past 20 years — Grafton has made three trips to the state tournament in the past decade, however, while Philip Barbour has zero trips to Charleston in the same span.
The rest of the region is also made up of schools in the Big 10 Conference, which means regular season, in-conference play now means more than ever for these schools when determining postseason seeding. Section 2 of Region II consists of five schools instead of four — Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln and Robert C. Byrd.
This section features two combined state championship game appearances but zero titles since 2000, with both coming from Lincoln. The Cougars have also made a trip to the state tournament eight out of the last 10 seasons, but no other team in the grouping has made it to Charleston in that time frame.
Two teams from each region will advance to the state tournament as in previous seasons — the winner of each sectional championship will continue to face the loser of the opposing sectional championship to determine the two who advance.
In Section 1 where the two Fairmont programs play, Fairmont Senior will likely prove to be the overwhelming favorite next season, and likely most years if recent trends continue. The Polar Bears are the most successful program in their new section and region in recent history having earned a berth in seven state tournaments in the past decade, advanced to the championship game four of those trips, and captured two titles in that span.
The Polar Bears also are coming off a highly successful season in which they consistently ranked in the Top 10, but their season ended with an upset loss to Pikeview in the opening round of the state tournament. They return four starters from that 20-win team, including Division 1 recruit Marley Washenitz, who led the team statistically in nearly every category.
In the opposing section, Lincoln is the outstanding favorite to capture the section — they earned 19 wins and advanced to the state semifinals before the tournament was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic last season. They return three starters including leading scorer Victoria Sturm from that squad.
With Lincoln likely to be looming in the regional final for whoever falls in the Section 1 championship, it's not unreasonable to assume Region II will send each of its sectional champs to Charleston as opposed to one section sneaking two teams in. And with Lincoln and Fairmont Senior being historic powerhouses and having more recent success than any of the other programs in the region, their paths to Charleston will largely depend on how they play in the postseason.
With no other programs measuring up, these two programs will control their own destiny.
