KINGWOOD — The West Virginia Three Rivers Festival continues to collect wins around the state this year.
Over the weekend, the Three Rivers Festival float won first place in the Preston County Buckwheat Festival. The win is the second time in the past three months that the local festival won notoriety.
In July, two women who were crowned royalty at the Three Rivers Festival were crowned on the state level.
Alexis Bland, 2021 W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Queen, was crowned 2021 Miss West Virginia USA during the two-day pageant on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Bland, who is 22, and from Parkersburg, previously served as the 2017 W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Teen queen.
Bland, who has a career as a real estate agent, has a degree in business administration from West Virginia University and owns Twisted Couture, a women’s clothing boutique. She said that if she can accomplish one thing through pageants it’s to empower young women to be ambitious, educated and be confident.
Brylee Knotts, a 2021 graduate of Grafton High, who was crowned 2020 W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Teen queen, was crowned 2021 Miss West Virginia Teen USA at the same pageant where Bland was crowned in July. Knotts said she wants to use the Miss W.Va. Teen USA platform to encourage and empower young women, and also advocate about teen mental health.
The 2021 pageant was held July 9 through 11 at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts.
The staff and volunteers for the Three Rivers Festival moved the 2021 pageant to May this year from the traditional month of March due to concerns surround the COVID-19 pandemic. The few added months also gave organizers more time to accept applications from would-be pageant participants.
The pageants are normally held in March, but Cody Layton, director of the junior royalty pageants, said the festival board decided to move them to the end of May to have a better chance of holding the pageants amid coronavirus prevention guidelines and restrictions.
“We pushed the date from March to May, which is the weekend before the festival, because we wanted to make sure we could have it, and abide by the state rules and regulations when that comes,” Layton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.