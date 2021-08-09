FAIRMONT — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, three Marion County residents have tested positive for the highly-contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
As of Sunday, there are 129 West Virginia residents who have tested positive for the Delta variant, which has been described as easy to catch as the Chicken Pox.
During Friday’s COVID briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said the total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 3,372, which nearly four times the number of active cases than there were less than a month ago.
“We're starting to see a more rapid increase,” Justice said. “There needs to be more and more concern about getting yourself vaccinated because we're running out of time.”
He took the opportunity to encourage West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Justice also reported that hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also climbing in the Mountain State.
The number of active hospitalizations in West Virginia is now 210, up from 185 as of the governor’s previous briefing on Wednesday. Of those currently hospitalized, 32.4% are in the ICU.
Justice also reported that West Virginia now has five counties in the Red category of the County Alert System map — Cabell, Marshall, Upshur, Wetzel and Wyoming counties.
The map also now features 12 Orange counties, six Gold counties, and 13 Yellow counties; meaning that 36 of the state’s 55 counties are now above the Green category.
Marion County is currently green on the state DHHR map, however, the U.S. Centers for Disease Contraol and Prevention's map has the county marked in red.
Since the start of the pandemic, 55 Marion County residents have died from COVID-19. In Harrison County, DHHR reports 83 deaths from COVID-19 and 93 COVID-19 deaths in Monongalia County. A total of 2,965 West Virginians have died from COVID-19.
DHHR reports there are currently 3,372 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.
"With all the risks that are out there, you need to move today," Justice said. "We all know how to stop it. All we’ve got to do is get vaccinated. But it will only get worse if we don't really aggressively run and get vaccinated today."
According to DHHR data, 875,976 West Virginia residents have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, while 776,004 are fully vaccinated, which is 49.3% of the population.
For more information on how to find vaccine locations, go online at www.wv.vaccinate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.