Three new COVID-19 cases reported at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT — There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 at Fairmont State University, all within the student population. Thirty-one individuals have now recovered since the university began reporting testing data in late August.
Fairmont State is launching a campus wide COVID-19 surveillance testing initiative in response to a mandate from Gov. Jim Justice. Each week saliva-based testing will be self-administered by a sampling of students, faculty and staff equal to 10% of the on-campus population.
Fairmont State will host a media event today to provide an overview of the COVID-19 surveillance testing operations at 11 a.m. in Gym-1 in the Falcon Center.
The surveillance testing initiative is a part of the university’s strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19. The testing program will allow the university to monitor and address trends and prevalence and make decisions on intervention and response.
“The university has been a regional and national leader in terms of our COVID response,” said Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University. “Surveillance testing is key to managing COVID in our community. Via pain-free, saliva-based testing, we’ll better monitor COVID-19 trends on campus, allowing us to mitigate any potential outbreaks.”
Surveillance testing will be implemented in a phased approach, with Phase I beginning the week this week. This testing stage will focus on employees, students residing on campus, and athletes. Phase II will launch the week of Oct. 19 and will include a sample of students and employees across campus. Surveillance testing will continue through the end of the fall semester and conclude prior to finals week.
Samples from the student and employee populations will be selected and tested for COVID-19, regardless of a known exposure. This strategy will enable the university to make inferences about the spread level on campus, while identifying asymptomatic cases for quarantine.
“I’m proud of how our campus community members have pulled together during this pandemic,” Martin said. “Whether it’s creating a new modality of teaching or participating in this new surveillance testing, this community continually reaffirms values like selflessness and teamwork that make the Falcon Family so special.”
Students, faculty and staff who completed a testing exemption certification, and are not on campus at any time throughout the semester, will not be included in the surveillance testing program.
All students who tested positive are monitored by the university's COVID Task Force and COVID Student Liaison. The university continues to work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for its positive cases.
