WHITE HALL — Once an organizer of the Three River's Festival's Senior Queen Pageant, this year's queen never envisioned wearing the crown herself.
Saturday afternoon, with springtime snow flurries falling outside, 92-year-old Geraldine Vilar was crowned the Senior Queen of 2022's Three Rivers Festival at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in White Hall.
Alongside 13 other women, Vilar drew a wrapped rose from a basket. All the women unwrapped pink roses, but only Vilar's rose was red.
"That's the way it's always been, it's all luck," Vilar said. "I remember we used to have the ladies dress up in ball gowns and show a talent and we had a big pageant at the Senior Center. All those years I helped out it's crazy, I never thought I'd be the queen, never even considered it."
In her excitement seeing all the other women open their roses, Vilar forgot to open her own until all 13 of the others revealed pink roses. The excitement of the room erupted when she opened the winning flower. Vilar said that she wouldn't have even come this year if Marcella Yaremchuk, the organizer of the senior pageant, hadn't asked her to participate.
After a short celebration, Vilar was crowned by White Hall Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour with a tiara from White's Jewlery, draped with a queen's sash and presented a bouquet of flowers. She was nearly in tears and hugged the reigning Senior Queen, Nellie Massacci.
"My kids don't know it yet, they didn't even know I went out to do this," Vilar said with a laugh. "In the end all I did was choose a rose, but I'm thrilled I picked the right one."
The rest of the 13 women who drew pink roses were crowned with smaller tiaras and named senior princesses of the festival.
Yaremchuk has helped with the organization of the Three Rivers Festival and specifically the Senior Queen pageant for years. To her, the Senior pageant has a special place in the festival's programming and in her heart.
"It all boils down to the facts that most women were never a princess when they were a kid. Maybe they weren't on prom court or homecoming court, but we just never grow out of that desire to be a princess," Yaremchuk said. "Two of the princess we crowned today asked if they'll get to ride in the parade with their tiaras, there's something about being a princess we never quite get over."
Saturday's coronation is the first in a series of events in the coming weeks that will kick off the 43rd Three Rivers Festival season. The weekend of April 2 and 3, will be the Queen & Teen Pageant on Saturday and the Little Miss and Junior Miss Pageants on Sunday.
Both of the pageants will be held at Fairmont Senior High. The Queen & Teen will begin at 7 p.m., Sunday's events will start at 2 p.m.
"I think this year is going to be the biggest festival we've had in a long time," said Sharon Swearingen, director of the festival. "We have 47 girls participating across our three pageants this year, almost double what we had the last two years."
Swearingen is hopeful that this year's growth is something that will carry on into the years to come. After the last two years dealing with COVID-19 and its complications, Swearingen and her fellow organizers are excited to see how the festival and the rest of the events turn out.
"We're very, very happy the turn out so far and we're hopeful that we're really growing this year," she said. "We're hoping to keep growing and getting bigger."
The festival itself will kick off on May 26 with the Grand Parade, and the festivities will continue throughout that weekend along with the pepperoni roll eating contest. More information can be found at www.wvthreeriversfestival.com.
