FAIRMONT — While board members are busy planning the 42nd annual West Virginia Three Rivers Festival, its pageant directors are also preparing for the Junior Royalty and the Teen and Queen pageants.
The pageants are normally held in March, but Cody Layton, director of the Junior Royalty pageants, said the board decided to move them to the end of May to have a better chance of holding the pageants amid coronavirus prevention guidelines and restrictions.
"We pushed the date from March to May, which is the weekend before the festival, because we wanted to make sure we could have it, and abide by the state rules and regulations when that comes," Layton said.
The Teen and Queen pageants will be held May 22, and the Junior Royalty pageants will be May 23 in Colebank Hall at Fairmont State University. Layton said Little Miss is for ages 5-7, Junior Miss is ages 8-10 and Jr. Teen is 11-14, and Angela Patsy, director of the Teen and Queen pageants, said the Teen age group is 14 to 19 and Miss is 19 to 28.
Contestants can register to compete until April 1, and Layton said there is no limit to how many contestants they can take, but only six, one from each age group, will be crowned as the representatives of the Three Rivers Festival.
"Six title holders will reign over the 42nd Three Rivers Festival," Layton said. "Their duties are to reign and represent the Three Rivers Festival. They will make several appearances throughout the Mountain State on the Queen's float, alongside their sister queens."
Layton said the Little Miss and Junior Miss groups only compete and are judged in a few categories, while every other group takes part in an interview process that determines their standings in the pageants.
"All contestants for the junior royalty, they will compete in equal categories such as fun fashion and evening wear," Layton said. "The contestants in the Jr. Teen division will additionally compete in a personal interview with the judges."
Patsy said the Teen and Queen contestants also compete in these categories for judges that normally come from out of town so they are neutral.
"The teen and queen are judged on a two-minute interview... on-stage they compete in active wear and evening gown," Patsy said. "We always get judges from out of town and usually out of state."
Layton said the Three Rivers Festival also crowns a Senior Queen, but the process for this representative is a little different than the rest.
"You must be 60 years or older to compete, and it is a very unique tradition," Layton said. "Contestants will meet for a reception and the Senior Queen selection is basically by luck of the draw. Each contestant will choose a rose wrap in hopes to reveal the one red rose, and be declared queen."
Once the winners of each pageant are selected, they will first attend the Three Rivers Festival to take part in some of the traditional opening ceremonies, as well as some other events throughout the fair. Patsy said the Three Rivers royalty will also take part in different initiatives around the state, until next year's pageants.
"They reign as a title-holder until the next pageant... until they crown their successor next year," Patsy said. "They represent our festival. Normally we have the parade on Thursday then the opening ceremonies, then Friday and Saturday, our queens are hands on in the festival every day."
Patsy and Layton said the winners of last year's pageants did not end up representing the Three Rivers Festival at many events in the state, because COVID shut down almost every other fair and festival in West Virginia. Layton said he hopes that will be different this year.
"Unfortunately last year, they weren't able to fulfill those duties because a lot of festivals were canceled," Layton said. "But hopefully this year, that will turn around."
Patsy also said many winners of the pageants go on to compete in other pageants around the state and even around the country, and a few of them have won at national levels. She hopes the winners this year will be able to compete in some of the larger pageants.
"There's only a few pageants in the state that send their girls to the West Virginia USA Pageant," Patsy said. "We've had a lot of successful winners over the years."
For more information on the Three Rivers Festival pageants, visit WVThreeRiversFestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.