MORGANTOWN — If West Virginia beats Baylor when the nation's No. 2 team comes to town for a 5 p.m. game at the Coliseum on Tuesday, then plays its final two games against TCU and Oklahoma State while Baylor loses one of its two remaining games out of that will the Big 12 have to deal with a controversy over its No. 1 seed in the conference championships?
Obviously, it's an unlikely situation, considering that before the Bears lost at Kansas Saturday night they had won their first 18 games in a row in a season that has been disfigured by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Or is it unlikely? Baylor closes with games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, two teams capable of beating them, although both are on Baylor's home court in Waco.
Still, the Mountaineers are flying high right now with three straight wins and six in their last seven games, moving into the nation's Top 10 while Baylor has been quite shaky as it came out of a three-week hiatus due to the pandemic, falling behind Iowa State by 17 points before rallying and then losing at Kansas.
If that were to transpire, WVU would finish with a 13-4 record in Big 12 play and Baylor would finish at 11-3, not having made up four league games while WVU would have missed only its game at Baylor.
WVU would have two more wins and one more loss. Baylor would finish the regular season with a .786 winning percentage to .768 for the Mountaineers. In essence, Baylor would be rewarded for playing fewer games.
Would WVU be able to make a case that it should be the top seed?
No, says someone who is involved — WVU coach Bob Huggins.
"My understanding is the conference regular season championship is going to be decided on a percentage," Huggins said "If they have the highest percentage, then ... I mean, I would feel different about it if they were able to pick and choose who they were going to play and not play.
"Obviously, that didn't happen. If they have the highest percentage, they should be the league champion (and No. 1 seed).
Huggins believes if that happens they have no one to blame but themselves.
"If we made a couple of free throws down the stretch against Texas or made a couple of really easy shots against Oklahoma we wouldn't have had to worry about anything," Huggins said. "Do I know if Oklahoma had played them, would they have won? Those two teams are good. They would have had a chance to beat them, but they didn't, so it really doesn't matter."
---
The fun part of being involved in a Bob Huggins press conference is that you never really know what direction he is going to take it.
In a way it's like being lost down a country road you've never been down before, one with a lot of twists and turns and you never know what you will come across with each change of direction.
Take the questioner who opted to inquire about the health of Miles "Deuce" McBride, who had been fighting an injury. The questioner wanted to know if McBride was 100 percent prior to the with Kansas State.
"He's a little dinged up but he'll be fine," Huggins said, noting "he took a lot of hits in football."
McBride, of course, was an All-State quarterback in Cincinnati before breaking a bone in his leg, which was enough for him to give up his high hopes of quarterbacking at Ohio State and to instead concentrate on basketball.
"I tell him every day I was a better quarterback than he was," Huggins said. "I just didn't play at Moeller. What are you going to do?"
Moeller has long been a national athletic power, producing the likes of baseball Hall of Fame players Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin.
Huggins then had to tell his football injury story.
"I got knocked out," he said. "I got tackled after the whistle and rolled over looking for the official. I was going to punch the guy in the neck who got me when I got speared. I was out. I spent two and a half weeks in a dark room. Any light just killed me.
"I couldn't do anything and my dad was really, really upset about it."
Charley Huggins was an Ohio Hall of Fame high school basketball coach and you kind of figured when Huggins said that he was upset he meant that he was upset that his son was in such discomfort.
Nah.
"It wasn't because I was hurt. It was because I couldn't practice," Huggins said.
Huggins did not start McBride on Saturday and held down his minutes played to give him some extra rest for the Baylor game.
---
Huggins not only had his pregame media session and practice on Friday afternoon, but Friday night he hosted his annual charity fish fry to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Institute.
Huggins took a ride down that road, explaining how he came to host a Fish Fry.
"It started out that we had a roast, but that was kind of a pain because if you have a roast, you bring eight or nine guys in and then they expect you to come back to their fundraiser," he said. "So, you have to travel eight or nine times to do their event. I love it when I get there but hate to travel to get there ... just as they do.
"The fish fry seemed like a better option. I got it from Kansas State in my year there. They had endowed two basketball scholarships through it. All the guys did was go out on the lakes and catch fish, take 'em home, clean and then freeze them. I thought that was a pretty good idea."
It apparently was.
"We cleared about $860,000 last year. Now we're not going to do that this year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic)," Huggins said. "Of course, I sold five hats for $5,000 apiece that Trump had signed. That helped."
---
Saturday's game was the first of four home games in eight days heading into the postseason, so the questioning took a turn toward that and Huggins again made it an interesting ride.
"It's kind of like old guys like us," he said to the media. "We don't have to get fat. We choose to. And that's what I told them. 'You guys can take care of yourself when the game is over with, go and get in a cold tub, get in the cryo chamber.' We've got everything humanly possible available for them here and they need to use it."
Things from here on out get different, the games bunch together as they make up some games missed due to COVID-19, then games at the Big 12 Championships where there's three games in three days and then the NCAA Tournament, which puts them in a bubble in Indianapolis.
They aren't allowed to leave that bubble until eliminated.
"It's not as difficult as you might think, as long as they pay attention," Huggins said. "We try to do it so they watch films, we'll have them watch games, we're going to talk about it and we're going to go on the floor and walk through it. We'll do it on the floor or at a hotel ballroom or wherever — we've done it on playgrounds before.
"They'll have written scouting reports .. so they can read it, watch it or they can go on the floor and walk through it," Huggins said.
But it will be basketball, basketball and more basketball as they will be out of school for the conference tournament and the NCAAs.
