HUNTINGTON — It's time to apply for a grant from the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust.
Public agencies, governmental subdivisions, or public charitable organizations may submit grant applications to the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust in care of WesBanco Bank Inc., Trustee, One Bank Plaza, Wheeling, WV 26003. The bank is accepting applications for the current year from May 1 through June 15.
Grant requests should focus on West Virginia organizations with emphasis on Marion County and the city of Mannington.
Annually, the trust's advisory committee recommends to the trustee specific charitable and public entities, projects and programs of a charitable or public nature that will comply with the private foundation provisions of the Internal Revenue Code. Civic and governmental entities will be considered, as well as any Section 501(c)(3) organization, which will use distributions for charitable, religious, scientific, literary or educational purposes.
All applications must be submitted on the grant application form adopted by the Advisory Committee and the Trustee. Applications will only be accepted for minimum requests of $5,000. Approved grants are expected to be distributed in August, 2021.
The trust has approximately $7 million in assets and it is anticipated that there will be $350,000 available for distribution during the current year.
Any specific questions concerning eligibility for funding and submission of applications may be referred to Anthony Habbit, senior vice president, WesBanco Trust & Investment Services, or to any member of the advisory committee. The advisory committee members are Edward George III, Mark Morris, and Mary A. ‘Sis’ Murray.
Application forms may also be obtained from WesBanco Trust and Investment Services, 301 Adams St., Fairmont.
