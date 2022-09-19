MORGANTOWN — On a day dripping with nostalgia as West Virginia University held its Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony and honored basketball coach Bob Huggins on the field for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the irony couldn't be missed that the football game they played offered up a glimpse into the Mountaineers' future.
It was one of those dreadful major/minor matchups, the ones that live off the few Appalachian State-Michigan upsets that come along and that seem to forget games with scores like the 65-7 WVU victory over Towson or the 63-7 Alabama victory over Louisiana-Monroe by or the 77-21 beating Ohio State gave Toledo or Tennessee's 63-6 victory over Akron.
If you are a fan and like close, pulsating games which are decided late, these are not the kind of games for you.
But coaches like Neal Brown of WVU, who went into the Towson affair at 0-2 with two tough losses on his resume by a touchdown at Pitt and in overtime to a Kansas team that showed itself to be a lot better than anyone knew by following up its win over WVU by stunning Dana Holgorsen and his then-ranked Houston Cougars, felt the one-sided victory was just what his team needed.
It not only boosted morale at what could have been the gloomiest place on campus but it pulled open the curtain on a bus load of players who could fill future roles.
This was most obvious at quarterback where everyone but the offensive coordinator took snaps and made contributions to the final score.
"(We’re) really pleased that we could get four guys in at quarterback," Brown said after giving starter JT Daniels most of the first half to tune up for Thursday's battle at Virginia Tech. After that, Garrett Greene came on and had a run of 39 yards and added an 11-yard TD sprint to it.
He was followed by Goose Crowder and no one could find anything to complain about in his 6-for-6 passing performance and then there was the debut of left-handed Nicco Marchiol, who may be the one who winds up being groomed as Daniels' replacement when he leaves after this year or next.
He conspired with Morgantown High's Preston Fox, who was the spring game sensation and was rewarded with a scholarship at the time, Marchiol laid the ball up perfectly at the back of the end zone and Fox made a catch that had a degree of difficulty somewhere near 9.9.
But this was more than just a quarterback showcase.
"We were able to sub about three quarters of the way into the second quarter. We were able to play a lot of guys," Brown said. "There’s probably some guys that showed up in that third or fourth quarter that put some stuff on film that may warrant more playing time.
"Especially on special teams because we subbed a lot on special teams. In general, there’s a lot of time and effort put in by some guys who aren’t marquee names and are developmental-type guys. Maybe they’re young guys in your program or walk-on guys that are the glue (of the team), and for them, they get the opportunity to play on that field in front of a crowd. That’s hugely important, and I think sometimes it’s overlooked. These are types of games that really help that."
Let's understand that football practice is not a day the beach. There is none of Saturday's glory at the end of the rainbow, just the scrapes and bruises that come with playing such a physical game. And most of the time if you are down the depth chart of just starting your career, you find yourself often going against the first team players.
All Big 12 offensive tackles have all they can handle trying to stop Dante Stills rushing the quarterback in the game. For a freshman or sophomore, it can be quite a discouraging situation on a daily basis.
So, getting into a game, catching a pass, making a reception or making a tackle on defense or running the ball on offense is one of those overlooked rewards that help you keep coming back for more while chasing your dream.
"We got all the running backs involved," Brown stressed. "Two 100-yard rushers which is a big deal, and we were able to give (redshirt freshman running back) Jaylen Anderson his first real work of his career.
"(Redshirt freshman tight end) Treylan Davis played almost every down at tight end in the second half, which we needed to get him work. He had a few hiccups there, and we wanted to get that out of his system."
And those invisible behemoths on the offensive line got to taste what it's like in front of a crowd, not going against Stills but Towson defenders.
"O-line, I think we probably played 12 guys," Brown said. "On defense, we had two D-line and the three D-line in the second half. (Redshirt freshman linebacker) Caden Biser played a lot of snaps, and he continues to get better. We have (senior spear) Jasir Cox with a lot of reps. We have those two young corners with (redshirt freshman cornerback Andrew) Wilson-Lamp and (freshman defensive back Jacolby) Spells. They played the first quarter. We were able to play them a lot."
Rest assured, as the players who got a chance to show their stuff on a Saturday afternoon went downtown on Saturday night to celebrate the first victory of the year had a bounce in their step that usually isn't there.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.