MORGANTOWN — They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks but your old dog is named Huggs, like West Virginia is, he's pulling on the leash to learn new tricks when it comes to putting together a team through the NCAA's transfer portal.
Bob Huggins hasn't changed much in his coaching style over 40 years of coaching, short of changing the way he dresses and learning to sit on a stool while barking at the officials and his players, but with the game in which he has become a Hall of Fame coach evolving rapidly he admits that he's still trying to roll over when it comes to putting together a roster and preparing it to play.
As No. 7 Texas came to the Coliseum on Saturday evening to face the Mountaineers, Huggs was coming off a day when he had frank discussion with the media about how his team wound up in a 1-5 hole in the Big 12 and how he finally feels like he's getting a grasp on what the new world of college basketball is all about.
"I didn't know what to do with all the portal guys, to be honest with you," Huggins said, a brutally honest admission from a Hall of Fame coach. "You're not teaching. You're trying to ... umm, you're teaching but you're trying to break down habits they have accumulated, some of them over three or four stops."
Having older, veteran players is normally a blessing for a coach, but in this day and age you wind up with players who have accrued their experience elsewhere, under different coaching styles that feature different coaching philosophies.
There are different ways to play offense and defense, different ways to motivate, different ways to set a screen and to guard a screen. Players who are well coached ingrain that coach's philosophy and way of doing things into their own game and it becomes part of them, often a part that doesn't fit into what Huggins wants to do.
Trying to break old habits is hard to do and it makes players uncomfortable, takes them out of the comfort zone in which they had operated.
"So now we're trying to get them to do what we do, what we believe to do is the right way, and it takes time. I believe we are now getting to the point where everyone is on the same page," Huggins said, knowing that he lost some close games early that he should have won.
"We've got a really good group of guys but, quite frankly, I and we screwed up the first part of the schedule. Think about the ones we coulda, shoulda won and think about where we'd be today if we had," he said.
When Huggins talks about "screwed up the first part of the schedule," he isn't talking getting used to the brave new world in which college basketball coaches now exist. He's talking about all the old-school things that will always go into winning basketball games.
"We had chances to win games and we missed free throws. We took bad shots. We did a lot of things that I think first year guys do, guys who aren't comfortable. It's a lot harder than you think it is, man."
He believes now, however, that he understands and that things are moving in a different direction.
"A year from now I think we will be a whole lot better because everyone will understand what we've got to do now," he said. "I'll know better how to manage it. What we probably should have done was get a bunch of tape on everyone from where they came, see what they were teaching them to do then. But that's easy to say now.
"I think we will all be a lot more knowledgeable in the future. You take someone like Erik [Stevenson], you're going to look at film for about six weeks, he has been so many places."
It was trial and error with players like Erik Stevenson, Joe Toussaint, Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell — all transfers, all important players but coming together from here, there and everywhere.
"We don't have selfish guys. We don't," Huggins said. "Honestly, sometimes it might appear like Erik might take some [selfish shots] but he's got so much confidence in himself, it's never been about scoring more points. It's because he thinks he can help win by doing it.
The problem is that most of those guys will be gone next year in this one-and-done culture we are creating.
Huggins — and other coaches like him — not only have to figure out how to work in veteran transfers but to keep freshmen and sophomores, who aren't getting playing time, from transferring out before their time comes.
WVU has two freshmen — Josaiah Harris from Canton, Ohio, and Josaiah Davis, a Canadian who played at Teays Valley Christian School in Scott Depot, West Virginia last year — whom he wants to be sure to keep around but isn't in a position to get them much playing time.
"They are both very good. They are both guys who will be outstanding players for us, but they are going to be All-League caliber guys. Again, you are talking about guys — one was the Player of the Year in Ohio. When you're the Player of the Year in Ohio normally you're pretty good because there's a lot of players there.
"The other one was, without question, the best prospect in West Virginia. They had to do something right," he said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.