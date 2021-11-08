FAIRMONT — The Tygart Valley United Way is offering the chance to win prizes and benefit charity all at once.
The United Way is holding a virtual auction this week that runs through Saturday, Nov. 13. Items up for bid include an overnight stay at Snowshoe Resort, a custom artisan bench and an autographed football by WVU Coach Neal Brown.
All proceeds from the auction will go toward the United Way's 2022 Campaign, which has a goal of raising $620,000 to fund programs throughout its five county region.
Since the the Fairmont United Way's merger early this year — adding three more counties to its coverage area — Brett White, CEO of the nonprofit, has worked to spread his usual campaign fundraisers throughout the five-counties.
Early this fall, White and his team began their annual winter wear drive, which was ramped up to serve all Barbour, Marion, Taylor, Tucker and Randolph counties.
Since the Fairmont office is expamnding its programs to the newly-added counties, the staff at the Elkins United Way office, which was absorbed in the merger, are excited to bring their own traditions, one of which is the virtual auction.
"Every year we usually do a big kickoff auction and this year we're going online with it," said Gary Clay, a volunteer with the Elkins office. "Now we're excited to bring that to Marion and Taylor counties."
The event began Nov. 6 and runs until Sunday. The United Way hopes to beat its goal of $20,000 for the auction.
A few more of the auction items include a signed basketball from WVU Coach Bob Huggins, a set of living room furniture, last will and testament package, a deep freezer, local artisan items and local photography. There are over 200 items in the auction.
United Way Regional Engagement Director Angela Daniels, who is in the Elkins office, said she's looking forward to a successful auction.
“This online auction would not be possible without the generosity and support from so many incredible businesses and people around our community.” Daniels said in a statement. “When we say there is something for everyone, we mean there is something for everyone. It’s a great opportunity to score great deals on some cool items.”
All items and auctions can be seen and bid on online at www.tvuw.us/auction.
