BRIDGEPORT — Two students from the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Radiologic Technology School received three awards recently at the West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technologists annual conference at Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, West Virginia.
Jordan Bobbins, a senior in the Radiologic Technology School, won first place for his exhibit and third place for his research paper titled "Advancements in Prostate Imaging and Diagnostics." Fellow senior Kayla Knabenshue won third place for her exhibit that compared methods of "Fetal Imaging: The Use of MRI vs. Ultrasound."
“Our students at UHC work very hard in class and in their clinical settings, which is proof of their strength and abilities” Radiography and Sonography Education Programs Manager Tavia DeFazio said. “We are proud of our students and their achievements.”
The WVSRT State Conference hosts students from radiologic technology training programs from across the state. The awards were presented Nov. 5 at the annual conference.
United Hospital Center was established in 1970 after the merger between St. Mary’s and Union Protestant hospitals. The 8-story, 736,403 square foot UHC facility opened in 2010 along Interstate 79 in Bridgeport. The acute care facility has 292 private inpatient rooms and a medical staff of more than 366 physicians, advanced practice providers, and allied health professionals. UHC has more than 2,450 employees and is a member of WVU Medicine, West Virginia United Health System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.