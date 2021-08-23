FAIRMONT — In August 1921, anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 coal miners donned red bandanas around their necks and took up arms against corporate greed.
Miners had marched from Marmet, West Virginia to help their brothers in Logan and Mingo counties unionize, so they could possibly end the corporate abuse they faced. However, because they were unwilling to fight U.S. soldiers and some 3,000 state policemen, private security forces and strikebreakers, the miners put down their arms and surrendered.
Coal barons hired private detectives who harassed and evicted the miners who wanted to unionize. Coal operators owned housing and stores at which miners and their families were forced to buy food, clothes and tools with scrip, currency that the miners enduring dangerous working conditions were paid that could be used only at the company store.
Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m., the Frank and Jane Gabor WV Folklife Center on the campus of Fairmont State University will host a discussion surrounding the Battle of Blair Mountain.
West Virginia University history professor William Hal Gorby will discuss West Virginia’s history and the labor struggles that led to the Battle of Blair Mountain. The event is free and open to the public, and will take place at the Folklife Center.
The Blair Mountain Battle site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and was part of the larger West Virginia Mine Wars.
"This state’s shared history forged it and its people, and many of the wounds of labor struggles of one hundred years ago are still visible and felt today. I encourage everyone to join us for this important look at our region’s past," Fairmont State President Mirta Martin said.
Gorby, a historian of West Virginia and Appalachia, focuses on the role of immigrants in the state's steel and coal mining industries, particularly during the late 19th and early 20th centuries in his body of work. Gorby consulted for the PBS American Experience documentary, "The Mine Wars," which received an Emmy nomination for research. He is the author of Wheeling's Polonia: Reconstructing Polish Community in a West Virginia Steel Town.
The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center works to preserve and perpetuate West Virginia’s cultural heritage. The center houses materials such as the Ruth Ann Musick Folklore Archives and the Patty Looman Collection. These collections are open to scholars and researchers.
The second-floor gallery space contains The People Upon a Land, a permanent exhibit that features information about early immigrant groups and industries that influenced West Virginia’s culture. The Ruth Ann Musick gallery currently contains the Porter Stiles Civil War Collection, a narrated exhibit of one man’s quest to understand a complex time in American history.
The Frank and Jane Gabor WV Folklife Center is open for visitors Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and weekends by appointment. For more information or to schedule group tours, contact wvfolklife@fairmontstate.edu or 304-367-4403.
This article contained reporting from The Associated Press.
