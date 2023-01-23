CLARKSBURG — Officials at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg recently honored a nurse with the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Registered nurse Jennifer Poling was nominated by a co-worker for the award presented by the Glen Ellen, California-based DAISY Foundation.
"Jennifer engages veterans with sincere attention and genuine compassion, and puts forth extra time and efforts to provide high-quality care. She diligently works with patients to encourage and inspire them," states the award nomination.
Her co-workers went on to say that Poling "recognizes the importance of our patients’ education and understanding; she is committed in taking the time necessary to ensure effective communication is used for managing their care appropriately."
Poling was also described as a dedicated nurse who takes pride "to deliver a positive demeanor having the best intentions and outcomes in mind for everyone’s welfare."
Poling is also known for having a knack for building a good rapport with veterans and staff by actively engaging people with respect and patience and "always helps whenever possible."
Officials said Poling is empathetic and shows genuine concern while serving patients, tenets that exemplify the VA’s ICARE values. She is often being complimented by patients and co-workers.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members of J. Patrick Barnes who died in 1999 at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award," DAISY Foundation CEO and Co-Founder Bonnie Barnes said.
“The nurses here at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center provide the best care to our Veteran’s and this is an outstanding example of the dedication, attention, compassion and engagement our nurses strive to provide to all Veterans," VAMC Associate Director of Patient Care Services Dr. Piper Knight said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.