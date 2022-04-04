FAIRMONT — An energetic crowd at the Fairmont Senior High School auditorium looked on Saturday night as the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival crowned its 43rd queen.
There were 11 high school-aged women vying for the title of this year's teen queen, who would take the crown from the reigning Olivia Edinger. Six women between 18- and 25-years-old took to the stage to compete for the title of W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Queen.
At the end of the night, after nearly three hours of pageantry, Baylee Jarrett, a 17-year-old from Elkins, won the title of Teen Queen. Alongside her was Cassidy Myers, a 21-year-old from Camden on Gauley, West Virginia, who was crowned queen of this year's festival.
The two won more than just a sparkling tiara. Myers won an expense-paid trip to compete at the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals, fully paid entry into the 2023 Miss West Virginia USA pageant, $500 cash, as well as a package of other gifts and prizes.
Jarrett won entry into the West Virginia Teen USA pageant, $250 cash and a similar package of gifts and prizes.
Both queens were emotional when their names were called announcing they had won. Jarrett said she almost couldn't believe it.
"I was in total disbelief. I had no idea they were going to call my name," Jarrett said. "I felt like I was on top of the world, it was the best feeling ever."
Myers said she knew exactly how her counterpart felt, she was visibly holding back tears as the crown was lowered on her head.
"I felt absolutely amazing. I felt shocked but I felt so much love at the same time," Myers said. "My family's here, they were cheering, they were excited, and it just made it so much better. This is something I've been working toward since I was 5-years-old, so this is a dream come true."
The pageant was split into four sections of competition, where the 11 teens and six hopeful queens showed off their personalities, looks, walks and intellect.
After contestant introductions, was the one-on-one interview with the evening's emcee, where the host asked each woman a question regarding their written biography. This helped the judges and the audience get an idea of who the contestants are and their interests. The stories the girls told ranged from parasailing to ghost hunting to eating iguana tacos.
Second the women changed outfits for the fitness wear portion of the pageant. The aspirants walked along the stage as last year's queens read off a bit about each woman.
After another change of clothes, the contestants walked the stage again in the gown wear portion. The women donned ball gowns and took their time walking the stage for the judges.
This led to what was the most nerve-wracking part of the evening — the fishbowl. Each woman would draw a random question out of a bowl and have to come up with an on-the-spot answer that was both articulate and powerful.
In recent years' the idea of beauty pageantry has come under scrutiny for objectification and reinforcing standards of beauty. However, Cody Layton, the director of the junior royalty pageant, who has been working in pageants for 20 years, said that the experience he tries to give the contestants is one of empowerment.
"It's all about empowering women and women empowering others," Layton said. "Many of these girls we've known for years, and they have been competing for a very long time and watching them grow has been such a joy."
The Three Rivers Festival is a time-honored tradition in Marion County and many of the women who competed Saturday night have been working their way up through the competition levels since they first became eligible enter the Little Miss pageant.
Sharon Swearingen, director of the festival, said she knows most of the girls personally and is proud to see them doing so well for themselves and allowing them this chance to feel empowered.
"It's wonderful to be able to work with these girls all year. I become so attached to them," Swearingen said. "Without fail we cry together when last year's queens give up their titles, but then we get some wonderful new girls in and do it all over again."
The festival organizers are also looking for entrants into the baby photogenic contest. Children from birth to five-years-old are eligible to enter. Applications are on the festival website at www.wvthreeriversfestival.com or by emailing wvthreeriversfestival@yahoo.com. Entries close May 4.
The Three Rivers Festival will officially kick off May 26 with the grand parade and continue throughout the weekend.
