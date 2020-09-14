Week 1 proved the running game is trending upward at WVU

MORGANTOWN — Certainly the opponent from Eastern Kentucky in West Virginia's 56-10 opening day victory was outmanned and overwhelmed, so any analysis of what transpired must be tempered with a large dose of realism.
But, at the same time, one cannot deny the running game figures to be a force to reckon with in Neal Brown's second season for their ability to rush for 329 yards on 51 carries — a 2-to-1 ratio in runs called to passes was certainly a sign of huge progress.
This is especially true when you figure in the fact that two starters were missing and true freshman center Zach Frazier, who had already caught the eye of the coaching staff by winning the backup job, filled in admirably for a senior at that key position.
Think of it this way. Last year's WVU team never rushed as many as 200 yards in a single game and that was with two senior tackles — one an NFL draft selection — and three running backs that had been highly praised coming into the season. In truth, the Mountaineers failed to reach 100 rushing yards last year in 10 of 12 games, the last eight in succession.
What we can draw from the performance is two-fold.
First is that the Mountaineers have two productive running backs for certain in Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield. True, they will face teams that get off blocks faster than EKU, that have more speed, are bigger and better tacklers, but they showed skills that screamed out success.
Brown, in particular, came in as a slimmed down, more determined weapon than the running back who last year gained only 367 yards, averaged just 3.4 yards a carry and scored only one touchdown on the ground. In the opener alone, he gained 123 yards, averaged 12.3 yards a carry and scored two rushing touchdowns.
The reason?
Leddie Brown credits becoming one with his offensive line.
“All fall camp, we’ve run the ball well,” Brown said. "I've been trying to get closer with the linemen, to have more a personal relationship with them that we could carry onto the field. Since we came back in July I've been close with the line, trying to figure out what they do. That's been a big stride from last year."
See, running the football is all too often credited only to a running back's speed, power and agility, but it is also working as a unit with the line, to know where the blocks are coming from, where the hole should open, which cut is available.
It isn't something you do by instinct, as much as that always seemed to be credited. It comes from study and conversation and working at one's trade.
“I felt that Leddie, once we started to practice in a physical nature the past few weeks, he’s really risen his game. He’s broken tackles, so to see him run for over 100+, I was happy for him, and it was well deserved,” said coach Neal Brown.
Sinkfield's value is that he is a totally different animal than Brown. While Brown is 5-11 and 210, Sinkfield is 5-9 and 193. He gives the offense a different look, presents a different threat to the defense.
It isn't really Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside, for both can run either place, but Brown is more a power running back, Sinkfield more elusive, as evidenced by use returning kicks.
Sinkfield's 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the perfect example. He had started left and seemed to be cut off but noted to his right a gap in the pursuit, pivoting quickly off his left and making a 90-degree cut to scamper directly into the end zone.
Being more versatile in the run game with two backs who also can catch the ball out of the backfield, Brown also recorded a touchdown on a 15-yard reception, opens up other avenues for WVU.
Quarterback Jarret Doege, for example, was thrilled with what he saw out of the run game.
"Hats off to Zach and Bradon Yates, both young guys getting their first start," Doege said. "I thought they did a great job today. I think the whole O line allowed us to have a really good run game. They did a good job in the pass game, too. I don't think I had a finger laid on me today. We'll keep that up."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.