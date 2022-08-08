MORGANTOWN — It is, even the most ardent of Jerry West fans would admit, a strange place of honor for something he holds close to his heart.
"I have something in my bathroom that is vividly displayed," West said during a recent appearance on Dan Patrick's sports talk show to discuss what was a complicated relationship he had with Bill Russell upon the death of the great Celtics' Hall of Famer who died recently at the age of 88.
"It is from the night they had for me in Los Angeles and it resonated with me for years," West went on. "He talked about the respect players in the league had for he, but he said, 'more than any man I've ever known, I just want you to be happy.'"
Russell and his Celtics had tormented West throughout his career, the Celtics with Russell winning 11 NBA championships while West lost to them seven times before finally getting him his only championship late in his career when he was teamed with Wilt Chamberlain in 1972.
But that was against the New York Knickerbockers, not against Russell's Celtics, who had beaten West in the Finals six times.
That Russell offered up on that day the thought he wanted West, more than anything else, to be happy offered great insight into not only how well Russell really knew West as a competitor, but as a person.
"It's pretty well known I've had some awfully dark days in my life; still do today," West told Patrick when asked what Russell meant with the comment. "Coming from him, the pain that I and other players with the Lakers felt being beat by them I think eight times in the NBA Finals, was very dramatic.
"At the height of my career, I didn't take a backseat to anyone and to come up short all the time, particularly to the Celtics it was hurtful. Even to this day I think about it; about how people might view you as a champion."
To Jerry West, being the best player wasn't what it was about. It was about winning because winning made you the best.
In fact, beating the Knicks instead of the Celtics took away from the satisfaction he would have felt to have had his championship come against Russell's Celtics.
"Even though we won once and I played on a lot of great teams, it was not the same," West said. "The team you really wanted to beat was the Celtics because they had such great excellence.
"He won 11 championships. I don't think we'll ever see a winner like that again. I'm not sure the leagues are established that way today. Free agency changed the destiny of a lot of teams.
"Also, when you lose a player of his caliber, imagine if he would have been free agent. It would have changed the dynamics of a lot of teams."
West tries not one to fawn over "the good old days," but he understands that this is a far different time than the era in which he and Chamberlain and Russell and Elgin Baylor defined NBA greatness.
"Today we honor individual achievements," he said, when asked why Michael Jordan, with 6 NBA championships, is consider the GOAT rather than Russell, who has 11.
"I watch sports in Los Angeles and here we have two incredible baseball players on the Angels teams. People don't understand why they can't win. Obviously, they are not good enough.
"They have Mike Trout and [Shohei] Ohtani and marvel at what they are able to do. But Ohtani was the Most Valuable Player in the league last year and on a team that wasn't a great team at all. I say to myself, you would think those awards would be given to guys on winning teams ... but they're not. They are for individual achievement."
This, oddly enough, is coming from the only NBA Finals MVP to come from the losing team. You suspect that almost embarrasses Jerry West.
"Today sports have changed completely. It's about self-promotion, about social media. There's so many kids into that. What is shocking to me is kids today have social media pages and have thousands of followers in places you never heard of.
"There's a different approach to sports today than we've ever had before, but Bill Russell's excellence not only as a player but as human being will far outlive some of these others."
In West's mind, what the NBA is today began when he and Russell and Chamberlain and Baylor came into the league.
"Obviously, Bill Russell was the most unique player that came into the league at that point in time. He was kind of a forerunner of what we see today, these big guys who can move out on the court. His activity level was what made him stand out more than anything, particularly on the defensive end," West said.
"That was the advent of people starting to understand the importance of defense in this league; particularly what one man could do to disrupt other teams. It allowed you to do so many things, allowed you to hide weak defensive players that sometimes people would take advantage of.
"The Celtics were smart enough to use him the right way, funnel guys to him. He would alter shots and/or block shots that seemingly took away two points and also ignite what they liked to do best, which was run up and down the court.
"More than that, he's a man who probably changed the way the sport is looked at today; everyone looking now for a big, gifted guy. His unique style of play will be what someone is looking for now more than ever. Hopefully they will be a better offensive player but a remarkable player and, more importantly, a remarkable man."
And Russell's activities on the front line of the civil rights movement along with Jim Brown helped create the socially active athlete.
"He was great friends with Jim Brown. They lived together. talked about how they could make a difference in minority communities, be people who kept in sight what their focus was," West said.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.