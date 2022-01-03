CHARLESTON — State officials are warning West Virginia residents to be on the lookout for a scam involving the COVID-19 vaccine and their driver's license status.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received reports of individuals who have received spam text messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a press release, DHHR officials said the department has not issued such a message and urged residents to delete it immediately if it lands in your text messaging app. Officials said residents should not click on the link that is embedded in the text message.
The spam text message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”
An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”
DHHR officials said it is not their policy to ask for personal information via text message.
