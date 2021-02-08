MORGANTOWN — How good was Miles "Deuce" McBride's performance against Kansas on Saturday?
Let's put it this way. It was so good that even the game's final buzzer couldn't keep him from scoring.
When the game ended it showed that McBride had scored a career high 29 points, which is a pretty fair day against a team like Kansas.
But a film study by the statistics crew after the game showed that Jalen Bridges had been credited with a basket and McBride an assist that McBride actually had scored.
And so it was that they added two points to his total, to officially give him 31 while taking away an assist, to leave him with seven assists and seven rebounds.
How good a game was that?
Well, the last time anyone had as many as 31 points with 7 assists and 7 rebounds for WVU was 61 years ago, in 1960.
And the player to accomplish it?
Some guy named Jerry West, who turned out to be all right, one of the greatest players at any level to play the game of basketball, honored as the NBA Logo.
---
Speaking of the old days, WVU is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Coliseum this year and on Saturday honored Levi Phillips, the man who scored the first basket in the building.
Turned out that Phillips accidentally became ineligible, a story Huggins shared, noting that he was home on break and saw on TV that he had dropped a five-hour course that he thought was four hours, so didn't have enough credit hours to be eligible.
But Huggins offered up the best Levi Phillips story, a story that Phillips tells but does so differently than Huggins does. It's the story of how Phillips borrowed Huggins car when they were teammates.
"He's trying to say it didn't happen but Warren Baker was with me. He can confirm it," Huggins said.
"He came in in the middle of the night and said 'I need to borrow your car.' I told him to go away, but Levi can be persistent. So I said, 'Levi, the keys are there. I need it in the morning.'"
Pretty straight forward instruction.
"He came back about a week later," Huggins said. "There were more gas cans —those red gas cans you fill with gas. There was a garden hose in there. Levi could have gone to Florida for all I know because he siphoned enough gas along the way that he wouldn't have had a problem with gas.
"He came back and I opened the door — and you can ask Warren Baker — it knocked us backwards. The smell of gas just hit us. I said it's a damn good thing we don't smoke. We would have blown up —now that's the real story.
"He stayed away from me for about week because I wanted to choke him. I had the only car parked in that old lot over behind St. Francis High with all the doors open. People asked me why I had the doors open and I'd say, 'go over and smell it once.' It reeked of gas."
---
West Virginia ought to get out of that Big 12 TV contract and sign its own deal with CBS.
The only show on CBS that's been more successful than West Virginia basketball has been "60 Minutes."
With Saturday's win over Kansas, the Mountaineers now have won 14 of their last 20 games on CBS and 25 of their last 35.
---
Bob Huggins now has 894 wins and trails North Carolina's Roy Williams for fifth place all-time in victories and is fourth in victories among active coaches. He needs eight more wins to tie Bobby Knight for fourth all-time.
---
How much has the Mountaineers' offense changed since Oscar Tshiebwe left?
They have made at least eight 3-point field goals in eight of their last 10 games. All last season, they made eight or more 3s just three times and never in the final 19 games of the year.
Against Kansas they made 11 of 21, 52.4%. In fact, they shot so well that they finished shooting 50% from the field for the game, 32 of 64, while also making 82.4% of their free throws with 16 of 19.
