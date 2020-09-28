What WVU did right against Oklahoma State on Saturday

MORGANTOWN — There were some good things that came out of West Virginia's 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Saturday.
Honest.
They were hard to find, to be sure, for the Mountaineers because they spent most of the day mired in their own mistakes.
You heard about them, watched them on Saturday, heard about them again yesterday.
Five sacks, 12 penalties, missed assignments, missed open receivers, failing to recover four Oklahoma State fumbles, dropped passes, giving up 200 rushing yards — we could go on and on.
But when the coaches started looking at the film, they looked not only for what they failed at but what they could build upon.
And there was stuff, so let's take a look at it.
Middle linebacker Tony Fields — The Mountaineers got a good one when Tony Field transferred from Arizona.
For the second game in a row he was the team's leading tackler, 10 in the opener against Eastern Kentucky, nine against Oklahoma State.
He had WVU's only interception.
"Fields brings speed we don't have," Brown said. "His speed and aggressiveness when he arrives at the football is something we don't have right now."
Running back Leddie Brown — the big running back is tough, determined.
He can get to the corner and if he gets there with any room to work with, he is hard to bring down alone.
He gained 123 yards in the opener, playing half the game. He gained 103 yards against a tough OSU defense.
He's doing it without a whole lot of holes being blown open by the offensive line. His attitude got him his yardage.
"I knew the run game had to be a big factor in this game," Leddie Brown said.
Running back Alec Sinkfield: OK, he rushed for only 15 yards on seven carries, which isn't going to get it done.
But, maybe for the first time, he showed flashes of what the coaches have been talking about seeing in closed practices, a breakaway ability. They believe he can give them the flair they need to go with Leddie Brown's power.
Twice he made nifty cuts to get into the hole, once a run that started inside and looked stopped but ended up as a 15-yard gain, once on a swing pass that netted 20 yards.
No, he isn't Noel Devine, but if the O-line can get him a little more daylight, it might be lights out for opponents.
Safety Alonzo Addae: Another defensive transfer, another hard hitter like Fields. He plays a safety position and tied Fields as the leading tackler in the Oklahoma State game including helping on a tackle for a loss. He was second to Fields in the opener with seven tackles, a pass broken up and a spectacular, diving interception that made the SportsCenter Top Ten plays.
Say what up you will, but the defense again seems to be the strength on this team.
Yes, it allowed two 100-yard rushers on Saturday, but one of them was a man who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year and has now surpassed 100 yards in 12 of his last 13 games.
And his 100 yards were tough to come by against WVU.
What's more, LD Brown, who also gained 100 yards on Saturday, picked up 66 of them on one play, one breakdown.
Addae believes there are better days ahead.
"Give credit where credit is due," Addae said after Saturday's game. "They executed better than us. I have confidence we'll turn it around next week."
Slot receivers Winston Wright and TJ Simmons: West Virginia completed 20 passes against OSU — eight of them were to those two slot receivers.
The 20 completions picked up 285 passing yards. A full 185 of them were to Wright and Simmons.
The only WVU touchdown of the game was a 70-yard slant to Wright, a sophomore out of Savannah, Georgia. It was something the coaches expected to be open.
"All week, my coaches were giving me the things to look for. I just applied them," Wright said.
Those two players rescued the passing game really, for the Oklahoma State cornerbacks won the battle with WVU's split receivers.
"Those inside receivers did a nice job," Neal Brown said. "Those two guys (Wright and Simmons) did a nice job of winning. We missed some throws. TJ bobbled a ball that might have scored. Bryce Wheaton did a good job but we couldn't get him the ball."
True, had quarterback Seth Doege not overthrown a couple of deep passes that WVU became spoiled watching David Sills and Gary Jennings pull in from Will Grier, this discussion might be different.
The antidote to the passing game might be finding a way to get Sam James loose deep. His speed is the team's main deep threat, yet last year as a freshman, he averaged only 9.8 yards per catch as he led the team in receptions while Saturday he again led WVU with catches but gained only 32 yards, 6.4 per catch.
