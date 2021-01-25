WHITE HALL — The Town of White Hall installed a new Community Caring Center last Wednesday, and by that evening after a Facebook post announcing its installation, the box was filled with a few cases of soup and snacks.
This brought Cindy Stover, town coordinator of White Hall, a sigh of relief because she had wanted to install a resource box like this for some time, but wasn't sure how it would go over with town residents.
"It was one of the local churches that has a pantry, and they had told me that the activity was low because of COVID," Stover said. "They started popping up around... (Council) had voted in favor of it."
According to Stover, the idea for a Community Caring Center came from a local White Hall church, Boothsville United Methodist, which has a blessing box outside its property for people to put in items as well as take them out at any time. With other municipalities throughout West Virginia and Marion County having similar boxes installed, Stover said she believed it would be an asset for White Hall as well.
"I had brought it up originally to try to get a food drive or a pantry or something just to get the community involved, and that's when we found out about these blessing boxes," Stover said. "I don't think we'll have a problem getting the box filled, but I want to make sure I get the word out to the people that need it that it is here."
The Community Caring Center is a wooden box stationed to the right of the entrance of the White Hall Public Safety Building, and Stover said it is always unlocked for people to either leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item can take items. And although it is in White Hall, she said anyone can take a look inside, since the building is so close to Walmart, a stop on one of the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority bus routes.
"I'm thinking maybe we can get a tote to put in there for gloves and toboggans," Stover said. "You can put in toothpaste, tooth brushes, you can put anything in there."
