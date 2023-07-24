WHITE HALL — On the end of a parking lot at White Hall’s Tygart Mall, local artisans and small business owners woke up bright and early Saturday morning to serve the residents of Marion County.
The White Hall Farmers & Artisans Market, held by the Town of White Hall, brings together local vendors every second and fourth Saturday from May to October.
While woodworking was a lifetime hobby for John Beverly, events like the market provide the opportunity to turn a passion into a career.
This year, Beverly opened Small Shop Woodworking, and he now sells wood decorations at the market. Many of his items brandish crosses and an outline of West Virginia, motifs Beverly said are close to his heart.
Fairmont resident Richard Barnes founded Valhalla’s Treasure Box, a local jewelry business that draws from Viking and Celtic imagery. His stall sells bracelets, necklaces and more, all homemade.
“I started to make my own jewelry and a lot of people saw it,” Barnes said. “I didn’t initially have plans to [sell it], but eventually I decided to give it a shot.”
Barnes started his small business three years ago, selling pieces just in the Fairmont area. Now, he appears at shows across North Central West Virginia.
For 17 years, Andy Joelcomb has been a beekeeper. His family started producing honey for themselves with just a few colonies, but that soon turned into a full-fledged business. He said many people like to consume local honey because of its health benefits — in addition to its great taste.
At the market, Joelcomb sold honey in a variety of sizes, as well as other organic products like dandelion salve.
A few vendors sold food items and produce, too.
After graduating culinary school in 2017, Fairmont resident Cassidy Lanz began taking orders for weddings and other events, baking cakes, cupcakes, and more.
Now, her business CL Cakery sells individual servings of baked goods at local markets, like the one in White Hall.
Linda Carter brought Pat Rowland to the market for the first time on Saturday to purchase some fresh vegetables. Rowland said she hopes more people hear about the market, because it wis a good opportunity to buy locally grown food.
Lanz emphasized that the market’s investment in local business helps unite community members who might not otherwise cross paths.
“It’s really fun to see people over and over at different events that you build a customer base with,” she said. It is “just really rewarding to put in all the long hours during the week and then see people excited about it.”
