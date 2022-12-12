FAIRMONT — A Sunday tree lighting ceremony kicked off the opening of a free Christmas lights display at Windmill Park.
Since 2020, Agape Life Ministries Pastor Regina Riley has been coordinating the display of around 100 Christmas decorations. She calls herself a public servant, but the approximately 15 volunteers from her church who help assemble decorations call her the director.
Riley thought up the idea around 13 years ago, but didn't start pursuing it until the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The display helped boost morale and kept people safe, as they didn't have to get out of their car to enjoy the lights. With help from Dunbar School Foundation STOP Program CEO Romelia Hodges, they started organizing and gathering decorations.
"It just brings so much joy. After last year, we received lots of Facebook comments from people saying how pretty the lights looked or things like 'I've never seen anything like that at Windmill Park,'" Riley said.
Most of the decorations were donated either by community members or from World Vision International, which is a worldwide charity organization that provides humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy. Decorations range from reindeer, Christmas trees, candy canes and everything in between.
At the tree lighting ceremony, community members came out to listen to Christmas carols sang by Phylisa Thomas with piano accompaniment from her husband Jeremy Thomas, who are both pastors and Fairmont residents. Riley's neighbor grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and provided donuts, cookies and hot chocolate.
"We want to have a safe and loving environment for the kids to feel safe and welcome in. That's what community is all about; common unity- community," Jeremy Thomas said.
Jeremy Thomas said the celebration is all about bringing the community together and embracing home.
"Community is what it's all about. Our families are structured in community. So, I believe if you have a strong community that raises strong individuals, they will be better citizens. It's good to have a community collective when you are doing activities because home is important. This is our home," Jeremy Thomas said.
Riley agreed.
"I thank the community members for helping me. We have a vision and it should always be bigger than you, that's why you always need people alongside of you. So, I appreciate the community for stepping in and helping out," Riley said.
Riley said her vision is to light up the entire park and add more decorations every year. The lights will be on display at Windmill Park through the Christmas season.
