FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Board of Governors recently approved the contract for its next president.
University officials are ready to welcome Michael Davis to campus to begin his tenure as president on July 1. The contract is also expected to be given final approval by West Virginia's Higher Education Policy Commission in the coming days as well.
"The Board would like to thank Dr. Phillips for all the work she has done over the last twelve months while serving as interim President, and we look forward to Dr. Davis taking on the role of President in July," Board Chairman Rusty Hutson said. “We have the utmost confidence in Dr. Davis and believe his background in academia and strong sense of community and relationship building will properly serve this university.”
Davis' annual salary was not disclosed to the public.
Dianna Phillips served as interim president during the search for a new president and has spent the last year making the transition an efficient process for the school.
“Dr. Davis and I have had regular communication and together have begun putting together a transition plan for him that will be ready to launch once he officially takes on the position of President,” Phillips said. “I want to thank the Board, my Executive Leadership Team, the Senior Leaders at Fairmont State University, and the Fairmont State Foundation. It has been my pleasure to serve as the Interim President.”
The final approval of the contract will conclude the presidential search, which began in September 2022. Executive search firm Buffkin Baker led the search while working with a committee made up of individuals from campus and surrounding communities. The search committee was chaired by board members Jennifer Kinty and Kevin Rogers, and Fairmont State University Faculty Senate President Charles Shields.
Additional committee representatives included Hutson, faculty member Raymond Alvarez, faculty member Melissa Eades, staff member Holly Fluharty, staff member Donna Trickett, student Ally Quigley, student Mercedes Goff, Fairmont State Foundation staffer Kevin Wilfong, Fairmont State Foundation Director Rae Dyer, Fairmont State Alumni Association rep Porter Stiles, local government rep Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli and representing the business community was Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw.
After rigorously vetting each applicant, off-campus interviews were held with 12 presidential candidates in April. On April 12, Davis was announced as a finalist, along with Rocco Fucillo, William Phillips and Rosemary Thomas. On May, 10 the Board named Davis as the President-elect.
Davis comes to Fairmont State from James Madison University where he served as chief of staff. In this role, he managed JMU’s presidential priorities and directed policy, including strategic planning, institutional research and accreditation. His executive leadership grew from his commitment to students.
Prior to his current role, Davis served as a faculty member and director of debate in JMU’s School of Communication Studies. With debate coaching experience spanning more than 25 years, Davis leveraged alumni and external grant support to elevate JMU’s Madison Debate Society to one of national renown. Dr. Davis previously taught communication studies and coached debate at Georgia State University, University of Georgia, University of Rochester, University of Louisville, Mercer University and Syracuse University.
As a first-generation undergraduate student, Davis learned early the importance of academic mentors and campus support.
In addition to the vote to approve Davis’s contract, the Board approved a requested Intent to Plan for a Master of Science in Environmental Science through the College of Science and Technology, presented by Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Timothy Oxley.
Vice President of Student Success Ken Fettig also provided updates on current enrollment and housing occupancy numbers for the Fall 2023 semester. Both enrollment and housing occupancy rates are trending upward, resulting in a positive outlook for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.