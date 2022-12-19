MORGANTOWN — It was midday Friday afternoon, West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins and his players in the midst of discussing the universe in which they exist, a universe that is closing in on them as non-conference play is down to two games and as they are thinking of Big 12 Conference play.
To complicate the situation, the high-scoring transfer from Manhattan, Jose Perez, was still lost somewhere in that universe, the NCAA trying to figure out if it would release another star from the universe which it controls or punish it to remain in the purgatory of indecision.
It had promised a decision on Perez's eligibility sometime around the time Mountaineers' practice was to start, Huggins admitting he had heard nothing yet, Perez lingering outside the interview room into which he was banned from appearing, and players uptight as they awaited word.
One player was quite outspoken on the matter and, as you may guess now that you've come to know shooting guard Erik Stevenson, he had opinions on the situation ... a situation that within an hour or two would turn as sour as last week's milk as they decided not give him a waiver to play this season.
"If I were betting man, I'd bet we wouldn't hear from them today," Stevenson said. "I'm kind of fed up with them, to be honest, and it has nothing to do with me."
Earlier in the day, Stevenson had taken to social media to express his opinion of the way Perez was being treated, which if cleared would still have cut dramatically into his practice time with his new team, and which if denied would keep the Mountaineers from adding the final piece to their puzzle.
"Given the situation/circumstances, it is ridiculous how @showout_zayy15 hasn’t heard a word back from the @NCAA yet…," he tweeted.
And after the waiver was denied, it did not take Stevenson long to follow up.
"That’s pathetic! @NCAA if he was wearing a couple other jerseys… nvm," he posted, using social media lingo for never mind.
Huggins, of course, was not surprised, and he did a good job of controlling his anger while letting the world know how disappointed he was, announcing that decision would be appealed.
“We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” Huggins said. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”
Now it's true that the decision wasn't a total wash, for the NCAA ruled he could begin practicing Saturday, but for what?
They addressed that, also, saying he would be given another year of eligibility ... but one suspects this is not someone looking to spend another season in college.
While kept somewhere in the NCAA prison, Perez had hung with the team, but could not practice with him. They could learn about him as a person, but not as a player, for his workouts had to be separate.
Stevenson, however, seemed to know him best and felt he would be a perfect fit for what the Mountaineers are trying to do this year.
"I've actually known Jose for three or four years now because I played them when I was at Wichita and he was at Gardner-Webb. He was actually my matchup for the night," Stevenson said.
Stevenson won the game, 74-52, and the matchup, scoring 10 points with four rebounds and five assists while holding Perez to 4 points on 1 of 10 shooting.
"We beat the hell out of them. I think it was 20, quick. They were a good team, though. I think they went to the tournament," he said.
They didn't, finishing the year at 16-16 with Perez the leading scorer at 15.2 points per game.
"He's a good dude," Stevenson said, speaking before the decision had come down. "He's still trying to get his feet under him with the guys. He's a quiet guy, an older guy (24) like me. I still have some goofiness in me. He doesn't have as much. I like to have fun with the younger guys. I don't want to be the old guy they say is lame.
"I'm just waiting for the NCAA to pull their heads out and make a decision. It's BS."
Perez, Stevenson said, would have — and still may, if WVU can win the appeal — fit right in.
"He wants to win and knows how to play. He was averaging at 18 at Manhattan. He probably won't average 18 here because of the way we play here, but if he can give us 12 to 15 it would be another great weapon for us."
So now "The Big Wait II" begins.
