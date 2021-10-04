MORGANTOWN — Supporters of West Virginia University’s 330-member marching band are celebrating the completion of the first round of funding needed to build the band’s proposed $2 million practice facility.
WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Band Director Cheldon Williams addressed a crowd of former WVU marching band members and university donors Sunday on the campus of Canady Creative Arts Center. Guests were treated to a buffet lunch and a special performance by the Pride of West Virginia, the marching band.
“One of the biggest challenges we had with this – we pulled out a map of Morgantown, opened it up, and said, alright, where do we put it? We had to find somewhere for it," WVU Director of Bands Scott Tobias said.
University officials decided to locate the new facility on the grounds of the former Hawley Field, which is where WVU’s baseball team was once housed.
“A lot of you know the evolution. The muddy fields downtown, moving to Evansdale, moving to the parking lot where we are now," Tobias said.
At the top of the list for the new multi-million dollar facility is a turf practice field the size of a football field.
“It’s going to be a replica of what you see in the stadium,” Tobias said. “The same surface, the same markings, the same material. We always preach to the ensemble, practice like you perform, and now we really can. It’s going to be on that exact surface, which will be huge for us.
“Other benefits from a physical standpoint — and there are a lot of medical doctors here who can back me up on this — marching on a turf surface with the rubberized material, is going to be so much better than [practicing] on an asphalt parking lot,” Tobias said.
He said the new facility will save a lot of knees and ankles.
Another benefit of the new facility includes a climate-controlled room to protect the instruments and uniforms. The structure will be part of the second phase of the project, which will require further fund raising.
With each description of the facility’s planned features, guests clapped or cheered. But the biggest applause came when Tobias said, “Bathrooms will be part of it as well.”
Wilcox joined the luncheon through Zoom, as well as via video he recorded for the guests.
“The band’s new rehearsal facility is going to be such a gift, and such a boon to recruiting, rehearsals, everything,” Wilcox said in the video. “I only wish it could have been built 40 years ago. It would have been wonderful to have that rather than the infamous mud bowl where we rehearsed for years and years.”
Wilcox retired as WVU’s Director of Bands Emeritus in 2005 after 34 years with the university’s band program. In 2008, Wilcox was inducted into the Order of the Vandalia, the highest honor bestowed to people for their service to the university.
“I know the most visible part of our college is the Pride. I know for the state of West Virginia, the best ambassadors for our state are the Pride," Dean of the College of Creative Arts Keith Jackson said.
A completion date for the facility was not announced during the event, although previous statements indicate a fall 2022 completion for the first phase of the project, the practice field.
