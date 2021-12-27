MORGANTOWN — In many ways, a bowl game is something different than what a football team faces during its regular season, be it non-conference opponents or Big 12 foes in the case of West Virginia.
Unless it is an upper tier bowl or part of the College Football Playoffs, it is looked upon as either the end of last season or the start of the next.
Some coaches take it very seriously, some take a more leisurely approach.
Put Neal Brown is in the latter group and while it can be argued that this year's meeting with a strong Minnesota team out of the Big Ten in Phoenix's Guaranteed Rate Bowl may be the most important game the Mountaineers play this season, he tries to create a dual atmosphere for his team.
“We do treat this different,” Brown said during his last meeting with the media. “This is not a regular game. This is a bowl game that is supposed to be a reward. We try to treat it as such. We want it to be a good experience for them, a deserving experience for them.”
And before you get up in arms about that approach, most Mountaineers fans feel that their place in society somehow is equated to their football record, consider that the man seems to know what he's doing.
At Troy and WVU he is 4-0 coaching bowl games and when you consider that last year he made the right moves to rescue his team from what would have been deemed an embarrassing defeat to Army after trailing at halftime in the Liberty Bowl, his views are worth listening to.
Overall, WVU's bowl record is hardly what you'd call the result of a blueprint for success. West Virginia, is 15-22 in 37 bowl appearances going back to its 21-13 Christmas Day victory over Gonzaga in the long defunct East-West Bowl of 1922.
That bowl game, played in San Diego, was built upon the play of Nick Narducci, who rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and completed 3 of 5 passes for 66 yards and another score — sort of foreshadowing WVU's best bowl dual threat of all-time, Pat White.
White, of course, is the only college quarterback to start and win four bowl games.
That victory capped a magical 10-0-1 undefeated season for the Mountaineers, one that some now are claiming should be counted as their only national championship season, but those were different times.
Certainly, it ranks as one of the highlights of WVU's bowl history, sitting right beside the "Leave No Doubt" Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma that got Bill Stewart the head coaching job and erased some of the pain Pitt had inflicted in the upset of the final regular season game.
Then there was that 70-33 pounding of Clemson in Dana Holgorsen's bowl debut and a 38-35 Sugar Bowl upset of Georgia in Atlanta built on Steve Slaton's 204 rushing yards and Phil Brady's first-down run on a fake kick that allowed WVU to run out the clock.
But there were low moments, headed by the 1989 Fiesta Bowl loss to Notre Dame in a game played for the national championship in which Hall of Fame quarterback Major Harris suffered an early shoulder injury that changed the approach the Mountaineers had to take.
Don Nehlen coached his way into the College Football Hall of Fame but not on his bowl record, which was 4-9 and included eight straight bowl losses. However, he did salvage his post-season reputation by beating Ole Mississippi in the Music City Bowl of 2000, allowing him to go out a winner in his final game.
This year's second bowl appearance at WVU for Neal Brown, though, shapes up as an important one, for they enter at 6-6 and need to win to avoid a losing season and leaving Brown with a 17-18 record after three years as the Mountaineers' coach.
It also would give them a 5-2 finish to the year and offer them momentum and confidence heading forward into next season, buoyed by having had a couple of extra weeks of practice that allows their young players to improve.
But certainly, practice for the bowl game has not been as intense as it might be at some other schools, for Brown's philosophy on bowl games.
“We try to do everything we possibly can, from an entertainment to a gear to a meal standpoint to treat it like a reward. Our practices are much quicker. We cut our meeting times down because our prep time is longer, so we don’t need long meetings," he said.
And that is how he has approached it.
“We always talk about our goals for the game,” he said. “No. 1 is to win the game. No. 2 is to make it an enjoyable, memorable experience. The third thing is to salute our senior class as they leave the program, to make sure we honor them the right way. And the fourth thing is to build momentum for the next season.
"I think those are our goals. This is the sixth time — maybe fifth, I’m getting old — that we’ve had an opportunity with me as the head coach to lead a team into a bowl, and those are the same goals we’ve used every time," he said.
For example, just before Christmas, he had a team outing at Wisp ski resort, giving them a chance to frolic in the snow before they head for the sunshine and sand of Arizona.
