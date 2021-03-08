MORGANTOWN — Let's begin with the name: ShaDon Brown.
Not your normal name.
Pronounce it "sha-Don."
"Not hyphenated," West Virginia's new defensive backfield coach ShaDon Brown instructs.
And no, ShaDon Brown and Neal Brown, the man who just hired him away from Kentucky and, in the process gave him defensive coordinator money even though he does not hold that title, are not related.
But they might as well be.
They both come from Danville, Kentucky. They both coached at the University of Kentucky and their roots go way back.
"We've known each other since 1994 when his dad, Tom, took over as principal at Boyle County High School," ShaDon Brown said.
Now Danville was the high school ShaDon Brown attended. He was a premier athlete, just as Neal Brown was an elite athlete at Boyle.
"We played all three sports — basketball, football and baseball — and would be on All-Star teams together. We competed against each other and it wasn't as friendly then as what it is now. I got to know him through that," said ShaDon.
ShaDon Brown's first real memory of the man who now is his boss goes back to one of those rivalry games they played in high school, a long time ago. It remains vivid in ShaDon's mind more than Neal's.
"There was one incident I remember," ShaDon said, prefacing the story he was about to tell with this description of Neal Brown.
"Coach Brown was the biggest crap talker I ever played against. He's a jawer," ShaDo said.
And competitor.
"There was a playoff game in 1996. I was playing running back and going in to score. I got tackled just below the waist and I dive and reach the ball out over the goal line," is ShaDon's version of the story. "They said I fumbled, but I had reached out and set the ball on the ground over the goal.
"Coach Brown comes up and smacks the ball out of my hand as I set it on the ground. He picks it up and they rule it a fumble. His team goes crazy because they stopped us from scoring in a big momentum shift."
Now ShaDon Brown, whose team won the game, 12-0, but Neal Brown says his memory of it is a little bit foggy.
"It's been so long ago, I can't even remember, though, I do remember we won our share," Neal Brown said. "It's funny how life goes full cycle."
Indeed, they became close over the years, and even if they weren't related, Tom Brown, Neal's dad, played a fatherly role in ShaDon's life.
His father actually was responsible for ShaDon getting into high school coaching.
"I was a high school coach from 2008 through 2010. That job was given to me and people were scratching their heads that I got it, but I got it because of Tom Brown, Neal's dad. I've got a great rapport and great respect for the family. I always lean on Tom when I'm going into an employment situation," ShaDon said.
And yes, he says, he went to him for advice when Neal Brown offered him this job that came open after a couple of his defensive coaches went elsewhere after last season.
People were not scratching their heads after he left Louisville to come to WVU.
"I always respected how he went about his business as a player. He's a blue-collar guy," Neal Brown said.
He saw the same thing in him as a coach.
"One of the things that drew me to ShaDon is I like these guys that really work their way up," Neal Brown said. "You're talking about a guy who played at the NAIA level, coached at that level, then was a high school coach. He slowly made his way up in college football in two systems that I have a lot of respect for.
"He worked at Wofford and at Louisville with a group that we think really high of defensively. We played against them when I was at Troy. And then, working for Mike MacIntyre at Colorado, who I have a lot of respect for not only as a head coach but as a defensive mind."
So, it was almost inevitable that the two eventually would join forces.
"The thing that attracted me to West Virginia was obviously the head football coach," ShaDon said. "The relationship I have with him for over 20 years attracted me and then I visited and saw this place, what they're trying to build with the new facility and the prospect of this program is climbing."
It is a defensive system unlike any other that ShaDon Brown has worked in.
"It's very unique and different than anything I've ever been a part of," ShaDon said. "Sometimes guys get into programs and say they're this or that, but I've been a 3-4 guy mainly in my 19 years of coaching. This opportunity to coach in a new scheme, learn a different defense and put my spin on the secondary is intriguing."
And ShaDon Brown considers himself fortunate to join what was the nation's No. 4-defense last year, No. 1 in pass defense, with a lot of returning talent in the secondary.
"If it's not broke, don't try to fix it," ShaDon said. "Last year was really good and there doesn't need to be a wholesale change on what we're doing here."
