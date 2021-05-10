MORGANTOWN — Officials at West Virginia University urged students and employees "to be vigilant" Sunday as University Police received a report of a robbery and carjacking that took place around 3:30 p.m. in front of 265 Prospect St.
Police said a suspect approached the driver of a silver Nissan Sentra with a Pennsylvania license plate, pushed the driver away from the vehicle and fled with the vehicle towards High Street. No weapons were used, and no injuries were reported.
University Police increased patrols and presence in the area and coordinated with other law enforcement agencies in response to the incident.
The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 25 years-old with dark hair and a beard. He was also wearing a hat at the time.
At press time, no arrests have been made. Officers are reviewed information from the scene Sunday and worked to locate the suspect.
Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call 304-293-2677 or go the University Police Department at 992 Elmer Prince Dr. in Morgantown. Information may be shared anonymously.
In a press release, university officials said, "We are committed to providing a safe campus for the protection of the University community. The following safety tips are designed to help avoid potential crime."
Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911. Anyone who witnesses a potentially dangerous situation or a crime, is urged to call 911 or WVUPD.
Students and faculty are also encouraged to download WVU’s LiveSafe app, which provides information and resources about campus safety.
