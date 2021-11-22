MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins saw it coming — again.
His team had played a solid first half against Clemson in the Shriners Hospital Charleston Classic, but that was nothing new.
All through this early season, the first half has been sweet dreams for the Mountaineers but the second halves have been nightmares topped off the last time they were on the court on Thursday, when they frittered away a 12-point lead and lost to Marquette.
The Mountaineers took a one-point lead into halftime against Clemson, then came out for the second half and immediately went into the tank, as Clemson put together an early 10-0 run that included two straight uncontested layups. That was enough to get Huggins' blood boiling so badly that, in the midst of a time out aimed at cooling off Clemson and lighting a fire under his team, Huggins slammed his clipboard to the floor.
"We worked too hard to give two straight layups," Huggins said.
The clipboard psychology worked for his team suddenly turned up the juice on defense, everyone played with the intensity normally reserved for Gabe Osabuohien, and brought Sean McNeil out of mothballs.
The result was a late rally that wiped out a 10-point deficit and deliverd a 66-59 victory to give the coach his 904th career victory, passing Roy Williams on the all-time list and taking over sole possession of fourth place.
"That was my team," Huggins said in a television interview after the game. "I don't know who those guys were the other night. All we talked about what we've been, the hardest playing team around. I think they were as embarrassed as I was."
They went from lambs on defense into vicious animals, as Clemson went the final 5:50 without a basket.
And McNeil finally decided to be what he is, a shooter and scored 15 of the final 22 points after a scoreless first half.
This wasn't what you'd call an artistic victory. They didn't need an artistic victory. They needed to bare their teeth and their souls and learn that whatever basketball was to them before they came to West Virginia doesn't work here.
You win ugly but you win. You use your muscles. You sweat. You push, grab, battle ... and all of that came out — finally — in the last 10 minutes of the second half.
Clemson had shot a ridiculous percentage, at one point in the second half having hit 66.5% of their shots. They finished at 55 percent, which is a good night's work, except for one thing. Twenty turnovers and giving up 13 offensive rebounds allowed WVU to take 21 more shots than Clemson took ... again half as many.
McNeil undoubtedly was the hero. Taz Sherman had led WVU through the first half but he went cold in the second half. Clemson had been cutting off McNeil's move to the right and staying close enough with defenders that they could have been handcuffed together, as McNeil seemed to be at times.
But once the Mountaineers' defensive pressure was turned up, Clemson lost all of its rhythm on both sides of the ball.
McNeil hit hit a layup, a 4 and then banked one home and the flood gates were wide open.
But if he was the hero, Osabuohien was the star. The ESPN crew named him its player of the game even though he had but four points, but still he had every bit as much an influence on the outcome as McNeil. He led WVU with seven rebounds and with four assists. He even made two of three free throws and took a couple of charges.
So now WVU heads home for seven games.
"It'll be great to have that place filled again like it was for Pitt. That'll make it a fun atmosphere," Huggins said. "Let's go win seven in a row, get ranked again and be contenders for national honors."
