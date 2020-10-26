WVU Notebook

MORGANTOWN — Sometimes to take a step forward, you have to first take a step back.
You have to clear your mind, look at what's been happening because it comes at you too fast too often when things are slipping away.
This is especially true in this football season, which has had its structure torn apart by a stop and start beginning in which each game lives on the edge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Virginia University is an improved football team, even if its record stands at 3-2 and it is coming off a road loss that well could have been a victory, a game in which they played good enough to win and bad enough to lose.
It's all a paradox.
The defense seems to be of a championship caliber with room for a lot of growth through experience.
The same cannot yet be said about the offense, which at times seems to radiate success but that hasn't yet figured out what it is or what it can be.
It's perplexing.
You try to look at trends to figure out its identity.
Take a look at the five games the team has played.
What you notice about the rushing totals in each of the five games?
Eastern Kentucky, 51 rushes. Oklahoma State 42 rushes. Baylor 39 rushes. Kansas 38 rushes. Texas Tech 29 rushes.
That's 51-42-39-38-29. Progressively less rushing the ball per opponent.
Is that the right progression for this team?
We seem to believe it's a team that runs better than it passes, but that could be a mirage, too.
Consider that it has 848 yards on the season, which is solid in five games. But let's take a quantified look at it.
WVU has played three solid Big 12 teams, two teams that are — to be honest — dreadful. That is Eastern Kentucky and Kansas.
Of WVU's 848 rushing yards, 555 of them came in those two games and just 293 yards in the other three games.
In games not against Eastern Kentucky and Kansas, WVU is averaging 97.7 rushing yards.
So, what do you do coaching this team? What direction do you move in?
The big problem is that the mistakes are coming in the passing game, it's dependability quotient not high enough to allow you to make it the centerpiece.
So, you have a run game that has to prove itself against quality opponents and a passing game that has to eliminate mistakes — turnovers and penalties — before it can be the engine that drives the machine.
---
A few items to take note of:
—This has flown under the radar ... Quarterback Jarret Doege has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 25 consecutive appearances, the longest active streak in the FBS.
—The Mountaineers' defense held Texas Tech to 169 yards passing, marking the sixth time in the last seven games that WVU has held its opponent to less than 200 yards through the air.
—Sophomore wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. finished with a career-high nine catches for 126 yards for his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season.
---
