MORGANTOWN — Researchers at West Virginia University are studying human waste as a way to gain insight on how to improve public health.
Researchers have been doing this kind of research for years, but the advent of the COVID-19 virus has led to stepped up efforts to find ways to make the research more efficient.
A year ago, WVU researchers had to prop open a manhole cover, dip down a bottle to collect wastewater and then take it to a lab to analyze for the presence of SARS-CoV-2. They were looking to find particles of the virus that infected people shed by way of their feces.
However, this year, the sampling process has gone high-tech. They're using an egg-shaped robot called an autosampler that is placed in the sewers where it sits and collects samples every 20 minutes over a 24-hour period.
The official name of the project is Wastewater Testing for Community Health in West Virginia, or WaTCH-WV.
The research is part of a $2.9 million statewide project geared at developing a testing network throughout West Virginia and identifying communities of concern for COVID-19. The project, funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, will monitor sewage at more than 50 wastewater plants, in addition to high-risk settings such as college campuses, around the state.
Timothy Driscoll, project leader and associate professor of biology, and his team were sampling around 15 sites on campus a year ago. Last September, they started testing at a local wastewater treatment plant to see if it was feasible to test and monitor on a larger scale to inform public health officials. It worked, and now his efforts have expanded.
“The scope is different now,” Driscoll said. “We’ll still test at the building level but now we’re shifting more toward the communities at-large.”
From a lab perspective, the testing process has trimmed down from 16 hours to six hours, he said, thanks to a new pathogen testing laboratory in the biology department.
“We're using a totally new process to concentrate viral particles out of wastewater,” Driscoll said. “It uses magnetic beads that stick to the viral particles. Then you just remove all the liquid, and you are left with just virus stuck to the beads.”
This is already proving useful: several sites have shown recent increases in COVID-19, corresponding with the arrival of the delta variant to West Virginia. That information is helping public health officials respond appropriately, Driscoll said.
The new process also poses the possibility to test for influenza, RSV, HIV and other viruses. It isn’t limited to infectious diseases, either. Scientists can also use it to watch for signs of antibiotic-resistance genes.
“Our team hopes to expand upon the initial wastewater testing infrastructure to include other conditions of importance to West Virginia,” said Brian Hendricks, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics in the School of Public Health, a project co-investigator.
“We strongly believe that wastewater surveillance is a very important part of public health, but it requires tools that often involve complex methods that may not be available in the state laboratories but are available at many universities such as ours,” said Gordon Smith, another team member and the Stuart M. and Joyce N. Robbins Distinguished Professor in the School of Public Health. “The work we are doing is a perfect example of collaboration of a land-grant university—with its mission to serve the state—and the people of the state. We’ve got the scientific expertise to do the testing, interpret the results and work with the state to put it into practice.”
Emily Garner, project co-investigator and assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, is leading the field sampling.
By using the autosamplers, researchers have the ability to program them to collect wastewater at certain intervals, she said. They settled on every 20 minutes.
“That gives us a great chance of getting a good distribution of what the wastewater looks like throughout the day,” Garner said. “For many wastewater treatment plants, they already collect samples that might be valuable for this testing, so we can leverage those efforts. But in some cases, plants may not have the right equipment or permitting for frequent sampling. Then we’d send some of these autosamplers out into those communities.
“Monitoring wastewater provides a powerful opportunity to gain an early indicator of changes in community level spread of COVID-19,” she added. “Through this project, we will work to develop a testing network throughout West Virginia aimed at improving the utility of this approach as an early warning system for COVID-19 outbreaks in rural communities.”
Collaborators with Marshall University are also conducting testing in the Huntington area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.